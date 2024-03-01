Microsoft announces major update for Windows 11: See all features including improved Copilot, widgets, and more





To improve the user experience, technology giant Microsoft plans to roll out a comprehensive update to its Windows 11 operating system, introducing a number of new features and enhancements.

The update, which starts rolling out today, promises a major overhaul of the Windows 11 ecosystem. One of his standout features is the expansion of his Copilot functionality that allows users to have more control over their PC. Scheduled for release in late March, Copilot features new features such as enabling battery saver mode and accessing accessibility features like Narrator and Magnifier.

Additionally, this update introduces a series of AI-powered enhancements to the Photos app, including the innovative Generate Erase feature, which allows users to easily remove unwanted elements from images. Clipchamp, Microsoft's video editing tool, has also been upgraded to help remove awkward silences from your videos.

Improvements extend to widgets and snap layouts, and users can now disable the “Microsoft Start” feed within widgets, addressing previous concerns about content quality. Plus, the Snap feature powers intelligence and automatically suggests layouts based on your preferences.

This update improves productivity and ease of use for users with Windows tablets equipped with a stylus by providing the convenience of writing directly into text boxes across the OS.

To streamline content sharing between devices, this update enhances Nearby Share functionality, providing faster transfer speeds and simplified device recognition. Additionally, the Phone Link system gives you access to recent photos and makes it easier to use your smartphone as a webcam during video conferences.

Accessibility features are also enhanced with the introduction of voice shortcuts, allowing users to automate tasks through custom voice commands. Improvements to Narrator functionality, including natural voice integration, further enhance the accessibility experience for users.

Microsoft recommends users enable the “Get the latest updates as they become available” option in Windows Update to speed up the update process, but deployment may vary by device and region. there is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/microsoft-unveils-major-update-for-windows-11-see-all-features-including-improved-copilot-widgets-and-more-419652-2024-03-01 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos