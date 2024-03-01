Microsoft launches Copilot AI chatbot for finance professionals





Charles Lamanna, corporate vice president of business applications and platforms at Microsoft, speaks at a press event in San Francisco on February 28, 2024.

Jordan Nove | CNBC

Microsoft announced Thursday that it will release Copilot chatbot that can perform important tasks for people working in the financial industry. The software company will initially offer the tool in public preview. Pricing details will be explained later.

Many business software providers, such as HubSpot and Salesforce, are working to enhance their existing products with generative artificial intelligence in hopes of increasing efficiency for their clients. This craze started after the startup His OpenAI announced his ChatGPT chatbot in 2022. ChatGPT chatbots can spit out natural-sounding text and other content based on a few human inputs.

A typical company is made up of various groups whose employees perform specialized tasks. “We want every department to be enabled and powered by CoPilot,” Microsoft corporate vice president Charles LaManna told CNBC in an interview Wednesday in San Francisco.

Microsoft already offers Copilot for general industrial use in Office applications, and has also released Copilot designed for sales and customer service representatives.

This illustrated photo taken on October 30, 2023 in Krakow, Poland, shows the Copilot logo displayed on a laptop screen and the Microsoft logo displayed on a phone screen.

Jakub Porzycki | Nurfoto | Getty Images

Copilot for Finance first performs variance analysis, reconciles data in Excel, and speeds up the collection process in Outlook. This software can leverage information stored in SAP and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Additional features will be provided to He Finance Copilot later this year, he says Lamanna.

Japanese advertising agency Dentsu plans to use CoPilot for its financial operations, Ramanna said.

Microsoft said its finance department provided input into the development of the new Copilot, and that its use has yielded some early benefits.

Comparing data from different systems is “something every finance team on the planet does frequently,” said Cory Hrncirik, director of modern finance in the Microsoft Office of the Chief Financial Officer. I am. Thousands of financial planning and analysis teams spend 1-2 hours each week reconciling, but with new Copilot, it takes only 10-20 minutes per week. He said it would be.

The aim is to allow these employees to spend less time on boring tasks and more time on more engaging tasks where they can contribute more to the company. However, Microsoft's finance employees are not required to use the new Copilot, Hrncirik said.

But if more financial professionals at a particular company take advantage of these automations, that company may be able to close the books faster.

“This is one of the big selling points for CFOs,” Ramanna said.

Spotlight: AI provides 'incredibly powerful tools' for banking, financial services and insurance industries: Microsoft CVP

