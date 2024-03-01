A black George Washington? Google reveals the pitfalls of woke AI





News: Google was seen as a leader in the AI ​​industry until ChatGPT debuted in late 2022, but now appears to be lagging behind OpenAI. The latest version of Google's flagship tool, Gemini, was released in February and was supposed to prove itself. Still, like many engineers building world-changing software, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has publicly said he's concerned about the risks.

These are obvious when AI tools are built on biased datasets or by biased engineers. Google's Photos app once mistook a black person for a gorilla. So Google set out to design an AI tool that corrects depictions of pure whiteness and injects diversity.

After an uproar over the resulting images, Pichai apologized. In an internal memo obtained by Semafor, he said that while he knows some of his answers may be upsetting to users and clearly show bias, it is completely unacceptable and shows that we did not make any mistakes. He said that he had done so.

What's driving the criticism: You don't have to be a believer in Musk's mind virus critique to think changing reality to impose progressive norms is a bad idea. No one expects an image generator to provide a literal photo (and doing so would exacerbate copyright issues), but it's true that images derived from time and place are approximately accurate. It is reasonable to expect that.

Created by Leonardo Ai, a team of startup staff in typical industry poses. Prompt: A team of foreign workers at a startup company. Arms folded, they stand in front of a colorful, painterly tiled mural.leonard eye

Consider this example. When the Australian Financial Review asked Australian image generation company Leonardo to create images of startup staff, it received an image depicting a group of white men.

Some online pundits were furious, claiming this erased women in startups. However, data shows that the vast majority of venture capital-backed startups are founded by men. For example, Leonardo's own founding team is all male.

If you have progressive politics, papering over the reality of issues like gender inequality is completely useless. If you're a conservative, the situation is probably even worse.

Our take: The challenges facing AI companies are two-fold. First, what kind of content should or should governments ban? If AI is going to be the new typewriters and paintbrushes, then there is a credible argument that almost nothing should be banned outright. there is.

When an image is generated on a blank canvas, it lacks context. Are photos of soldiers committing atrocities used in war crimes presentations or glorified web forums? It's impossible to know when they were first produced.

From this perspective, it would be better to pursue regulation at the point of distribution. This means that forum posters and administrators are responsible, but not the image generation company.

Of course, the response is that sometimes the intent is clear. Apps that promise to use AI to undress photos of clothed women are not being used for educational purposes. And AI is not neutral like a typewriter. Someone decided what content to train and which parts of the query to give weight to.

The thousands of decisions that feed into an AI tool can be combined into a machine that is invisible to the eye, but adds up to huge implications.

This corresponds to the second question. Should AI companies use their tools to advance ideological or social goals?

That question is editorial in nature. Despite all the criticism against Google, Musk has created his own chatbot, Grok, with staunchly anti-political correctness sensibilities.

And when such editorial control is implemented, there will likely be calls for moderation. Just as Facebook reluctantly learned that it needed to moderate its users' posts to protect its reputation and advertising (a lesson X forgot under Musk), generative AI companies The same is true.

As Douek said, it's all about content moderation.

The Breakdown is a regular column that breaks down the big stories in the technology industry.

