Bill Gates discusses the public benefits of AI with Indian Prime Minister Modi and speaks with local leaders on health, technology and innovation

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently made an enlightening visit to India, where he interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a number of ministers on various important topics.

what happened? Gates, known for his philanthropic work and strong interest in global health and technology, found the discussion with PM Modi particularly stimulating. The two will delve into how artificial intelligence (AI) can contribute to the public good, women-led development, innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation, with the aim of sharing India's best practices with the world. Ta.

In a show of mutual respect, Prime Minister Modi echoed Gates' views and expressed his pleasure to have had the conversation.

Healthy Visit: Gates didn't stop there. His agenda in India was packed with meaningful dialogue. He met with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss strengthening healthcare through digital innovation and affordable diagnostics, and shared a common goal of leveraging Indian research and technology to fight tuberculosis, sickle cell and maternal anemia. emphasized the goal.

The tech mogul also spent time with ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as well as entrepreneurs like Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, and spoke about the possibility of continued partnership and future collaboration. I explored sexuality. Gates emphasized that India's growth story stands as a beacon of collective efforts and cross-sector cooperation to address global challenges.

The meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar covered India's G20 Presidency and broader issues such as DPI, health, education and women's economic empowerment.

Gates' bullish stance on India shines through in his praise of the country's economic growth, innovation and leadership in vaccine production, offering a hopeful outlook for India's role in global health progress.

