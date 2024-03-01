This week’s biggest retail technology news — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





5. John Lewis Operations Director Naomi Simcock talks about the importance of retail technology, CX and AI

We want to evaluate any interactions we have with our customers. Technology can help with that. John Lewis operations director Naomi Simcock said this during a Q&A conference session with consultant Andrew Buzbee at the Smart Retail Tech Expo at London's ExCeL on February 27. .

With huge supply chains and other fixed costs, you need to focus on interaction. Pre-sales and post-sales customer experience (CX) data analysis tools can help improve your business, Simcock added.

Fun virtual experience tools, such as how makeup and glasses look on your face, can also be useful in retail stores.

But before implementing retail technology, be sure to focus on the desired outcome, Simcock cautioned: For example, inventory is our largest cost, so inventory management and real-time availability are important project metrics.

Investments in that area must have a positive impact on returns.

At Smart Retail Tech Expo 2024, Simcock highlighted how even simple installations, such as deploying a headset, can be useful. They helped the UK-based retailer:

Increase customer interactions and metrics.

Reduce shrinkage. This is a real problem in the UK, where the cost of living crisis has seen an increase in theft.

Staff safety. This is linked to the rise in organized crime groups targeting high-value goods.

Simcock argued that partners must feel safe, noting the mutual position shared by the more than 150-year-old organization, where employees are partners in the business.

6. New Look partners with Accenture to deploy Dayforce HR and payroll platform across its business

New Look, an omnichannel fashion retailer in the UK and Republic of Ireland, selects Dayforce to deliver a modern employee experience, optimize workforce and consolidate HR and payroll processes into a single cloud HCM platform states that it did.

With more than 8,500 employees and additional seasonal workers during busy periods, New Look was looking for a solution to unify the employee experience across brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce, and fulfillment. . He also wanted to provide a mobile-first self-service experience that the team craved.

With Dayforce, New Look improves workforce optimization, supports future growth, streamlines scheduling and workforce management, and maintains compliance in an evolving regulatory environment, all in one system. He says he can help.

In the UK, on-demand payments via Dayforce Wallet will also be added.

7. Wembley Stadium and Delaware North launch bar taps in Carabao Cup final as Liverpool take on Chelsea

Claiming to be the first European national stadium to use frictionless technology, Wembley Stadium and Delaware North introduced bar taps at last weekend's Carabao Cup final.

The Northern Delaware team oversaw the project from conception to implementation with the goal of ensuring a seamless experience for shoppers.

Customers tap their card upon entry, pick up their merchandise, and exit without waiting.

In a post on LinkedIn, Delaware North said: The adaptability of this innovative retail concept allows us to seamlessly tailor our products to specific types of events, ensuring a personalized experience for every customer.

These improvements, along with other stadium-wide enhancements, have cemented Wembley Stadium’s reputation as a globally acclaimed fan-first venue.

Paul Scannell, Head of Hospitality at Wembley Stadium, said: “We are excited to introduce the first food and beverage service using state-of-the-art frictionless technology.

We are always looking for innovative solutions to enhance the stadium experience, and the launch of Bartap represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance the fan experience. ”

