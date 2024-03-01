Three years later, has the $800 million edX deal lost its luster?





The $800 million acquisition deal was once a sign of prosperity for the online education industry.

The acquisition of edX, a highly anticipated deal in the online education space three years ago, was perhaps the last move in the evolving OPM industry.

Online education provider 2U acquired nonprofit learning platform edX in 2021, paying $800 million for Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Both universities founded this nonprofit organization in his 2012.

[EdX] Stephen Mintz, a history professor at the University of Texas at Austin and blogger at Inside Higher Ed, says the plan is a real effort to revitalize online education and make the world's best classes available for free. Stated. The university was one of the founding partners of the edX consortium.

He said this is part of a truly democratic vision of what higher education can be and how it can expand opportunity globally.

The acquisition initially posed a threat to online education giant Coursera. However, Coursera has performed well, reporting a 21% year-over-year revenue increase in 2023. Its success is mainly due to offering a variety of products and reducing costs. Coursera has also moved from university-only to corporate-branded certificates, including partnering with Google for IT certificates.

EdX is a smaller platform. 2U is expensive [than Coursera] Dhawal Shah, an online education analyst and founder of Class Central, says it's not just about attracting students to online boot camps or online degrees.If the results are not successful [with edX]2U will now have a bit of a problem.

In its quarterly report last month, 2U expressed concerns about whether it would be able to continue operating beyond the end of 2023 with more than $900 million in debt. But the company also has $73 million in cash, which some people familiar with 2U say is more than enough to keep it afloat.

Andrew Harmarin, director of 2Us degree programs, said in a previous interview with Inside Higher Ed that nothing in going concern would impede the company's ability to maintain operations. We are in constructive discussions with our lenders towards a resolution regarding our capital structure and, importantly, have sufficient time and liquidity to do so.

Beyond 2U, there are big questions about the future of online programs that control the space, and idealists believe edX holds the key to expanding education to the masses.

What we need is a way to expand Harvard's reach that's not only cheap and legal, but also benefits more than the thousands lucky enough to be housed on campus, says Harvard student. Chanden Climako wrote for the university's student newspaper, the Harvard Crimson. Sounds like a pipe dream. it's not.In fact, the solution already existed [with] edX.

2U has committed to maintaining a free track for auditing courses for five years. That was three years ago. A 2U spokesperson said the company plans to continue offering free course options after five years as part of its long-term strategy.

Many institutions joined edX before its acquisition, including UT Austin and the University of California, Berkeley. The intellectual property for these courses was acquired through the edX acquisition.

However, MIT and Harvard University used the proceeds from the sale of edX to launch the Axim Collaborative. According to an Axim spokesperson, the nonprofit uses a free, open-access platform called Open edX to power online learning courses with the goal of making education accessible to anyone, anywhere. That's what it means.

Since Open edX, a separate organization from edX acquired by 2U, launched in 2013, more than 70,000 courses have been made available to 77 million users.

Whether the OPM space is dying depends on who you ask, but the number of players in this space is decreasing. Many players have been acquired, and major players have grown even bigger. This includes the rebranding of Pearson Online Learning Services, now known as Boundless Learning, and subsequent job cuts. Meanwhile, fellow industry player Noodle has distanced itself from the OPM label. Academic Partnership announced in November that it would acquire Wiley's online education business in a $150 million deal.

The 2U-edX deal may be one of the last significant deals in this space.

I think it was during the pandemic. [to see change]said Shah. If a new player had to emerge, this was his chance. Instead, the big players got even bigger. Some were acquired. Some were made private and some were made public. Even with the AI ​​hype he's been a year old and I haven't seen any new players come out.

