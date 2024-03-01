Canada expands antitrust investigation into Google's advertising business The Register





It hasn't been a great week for Google's advertising business. After a $2.1 billion lawsuit in Europe, Canadian regulators expanded their investigation into whether the platform abused its market position to crush competing platforms.

The Competition Bureau of Canada said in a statement Thursday that it has been granted a court order forcing Google to turn over records related to its advertising business.

The order is the latest chapter in the Canadian government's current four-year investigation into Google's advertising operations. Regulators are widening their investigation to examine the extent to which Google used its market position to disadvantage or harm competitors.

They also want to know whether the search giant may have engaged in predatory pricing, where companies use their size to drive down prices to the point where competitors can no longer profitably compete. We want to be thinking.

The agency said it would need more information to determine whether Google intentionally engaged in conduct that resulted in higher prices for consumers, or whether it inhibited or inhibited competition in the display advertising space. It is said that it is necessary.

“The investigation is ongoing and no conclusions regarding wrongdoing have been reached at this time,” the department said in a statement.

Google has consistently denied claims that its advertising business hurts competition, instead insisting that its platform contributes to the success of millions of websites. We have reached out to Google for comment on the Canadian investigation and will let you know if we receive a response.

The court order comes as Google comes under fire from more than 30 European media organizations who are suing Google for $2.1 billion over the search giant's anti-competitive advertising techniques.

As we reported on Thursday, the publishers argued that Google's technology resulted in lost revenue and higher prices for customers, both of which are key indicators of anti-competitive conduct.

Meanwhile, in the US, a lawsuit against Google filed last year by the US Department of Justice and eight state attorneys general is scheduled to begin in September. The complaint alleges that Google violates the Sherman Act by monopolizing multiple digital advertising technologies and therefore should be broken up.

But Google doesn't just take heat away; it also drains it away. Earlier this week, Google Cloud VP Amit Zavery slammed his rival cloud provider Microsoft and called on regulators to take action against the software giant's anti-competitive licensing practices. .

