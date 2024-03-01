Google removes popular Indian marriage app from store due to fee violation





Google began removing some apps from India's Play Store on Friday after warning earlier in the day that it would take action against developers who don't consistently adhere to its billing policies. , took decisive action on a three-year-old issue. The company's largest market by users. Google said 10 companies in the country, including many well-known companies it has not disclosed, were avoiding paying fees despite benefiting from the platform.

The Android maker, owned by Alphabet Inc., said it objected to a small group of developers in India that had spent more than three years preparing to comply with Play Store payment policies. Google says these companies will continue to comply with other app stores' payment policies.

Google began removing some apps on Friday. On Friday, some Android apps of marriage platforms Shaadi, Matrimony.com and Bharat Matrimony were removed from the Play Store. Alt Balaji's Altt and dating service Quack Quack have also disappeared from the Play Store.

Bharat Matrimony CEO Murugavel Janakiraman said Google has removed about 10 apps from Indian companies from its store. Bharat Matrimony is considering its legal options, he told TechCrunch, adding that he believes Google violated India's antitrust watchdog's orders in removing the app today. Today is a “dark day for the internet in India”, he added.

IAMAI, an influential industry body representing India's largest startups and international companies, said in a statement that it has advised Google, an IAMAI member, not to remove any apps from Google Play. The industry group said it could confirm that Google sent notices to at least four members of the group.

“After giving these developers more than three years to prepare, including three weeks from the Supreme Court’s order, our policies are now eco-friendly, just as we do for all forms of policy violations around the world. “We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that it is applied consistently across our systems,” Google said. I wrote this in a blog post. “Where appropriate, enforcing our policies may include removing non-compliant apps from Google Play.”

More than a dozen companies in India have challenged Google's Play Store billing policies in recent years, saying they charge too much for the services it provides. The companies that filed the petition in the Madras High Court include Bharat Matrimony, Shadi.com, Unacademy, Kuku FM, Alt Digital Media and Indian internet technology giant Info Edge, which operates popular recruitment platform Naukri. Disney's Hotstar and Tinder have also challenged Google's policies in India.

Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikchandani told TechCrunch that Google sent a notice to his company stating that companies that don't follow the rules will be delisted. Info Edge complies with Google's rules, he added.

“We have been complying with the Supreme Court's order since February 9, when it was issued. We have no pending bills against Google,” he added.

India is a key overseas market for Google, which has invested billions of dollars in the past decade and now serves more than 500 million people. The company announced on Friday that its Android and Play Store ecosystems will together support over 2.5 million jobs in India in 2022, with only 3% of Indian developers required to pay service fees in the country. . The company says fewer than 50 developers in India are facing fees of more than 15%.

Google's comments on Friday came after the Madras High Court in January rejected petitions from several Indian tech companies against Google's new user-choice billing system.

“We have always respected local laws. For years, courts and regulators have not denied us the right to charge for the value and services provided by Google Play,” Google said in a blog post. I am writing. “On February 9th, the Supreme Court also refused to interfere with our rights. Some of the developers who were denied interim protection have begun to participate fairly in our business model and ecosystem. , some developers have chosen to find a way not to participate.”

Google said in a blog post that a small group of developers who don't pay while using the Play Store creates an “unequal playing field across the ecosystem” and puts other apps and games at a “competitive disadvantage.” He wrote that he was exposed to “points”.

A small group of developers can maintain continuity in the Android ecosystem by resubmitting their apps under the rules or partnering with alternative app stores, Google wrote.

To submit an app to the Play Store, developers must choose one of Google Play's 3 billion options. It is consumption-only, with no service fees, and is integrated with Google Play's billing system (developers agree to pay long-term fees to Google). ), or provide an alternative billing system (reducing developer fees).

This article has been updated to note that Android apps for matrimonial platform Shaadi, Alt Balaji's Altt, Matrimony.com's Jodii, and dating service Quack Quack are no longer accessible on the Play Store.

Ivan Mehta also contributed to this report.

