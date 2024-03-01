Soccer fans are intrigued and appetized by stores with no checkout — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





And this week we focused on Wembley Stadium and Delaware North.

The pair, which claims to be the first European national stadium to use frictionless technology, introduced bar taps at last weekend's Carabao Cup final.

The Northern Delaware team oversaw the project from conception to implementation with the goal of ensuring a seamless experience for shoppers.

Customers tap their card upon entry, pick up their merchandise, and exit without waiting.

In a post on LinkedIn, Delaware North said: The adaptability of this innovative retail concept allows us to seamlessly tailor our products to specific types of events, ensuring a personalized experience for every customer.

These improvements, along with other stadium-wide enhancements, have cemented Wembley Stadium’s reputation as a globally acclaimed fan-first venue.

Paul Scannell, Head of Hospitality at Wembley Stadium, said: “We are excited to introduce the first food and beverage service using state-of-the-art frictionless technology.

We are always looking for innovative solutions to enhance the stadium experience, and the launch of Bartap represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance the fan experience. ”

Honorable mention

American soccer club LAFC has added Amazon's Just Walk Out technology to the Kings Hawaiian Grill on the main concourse of BMO Stadium.

It debuted in LAFC's home opener on Saturday, February 24th.

Guests use their mobile wallet or credit card at the entry gate, and technology detects what shoppers take off shelves and put back on shelves, creating a virtual shopping session.

Once people have finished their shopping experience, they can leave the stand with their food or drink of choice and be charged for the items they brought in using their payment method of choice.

“We aim to provide the best guest experience imaginable at BMO Stadium,” said LAFC Chief Technology Officer Christian Lau.

By integrating cutting-edge solutions like Amazon's Just Walk Out technology into the guest experience at BMO Stadium, we reduce lines and long wait times, eliminate friction, and give guests more entertainment on stage and in the stadium. I try to enjoy my time. pitch.

Kings Hawaiian Grill will open in 2023. With Just Walk Out technology, guests can now purchase the new Thai Chicken Sandwich, Yuzu Garlic Sauce, Onion Jam, Grillo Pickle de Gallo, Zamak, and the newest His LAFC Dog, served on the King's Hawaiian Sweet Burger Bun Masu. Enjoy Cheese Sammies with Bacon Jam and Flamin' Hot Cheetos Grillos Pickle Chips without the long wait with a free checkout trial.

Just Walk Out technology is enabled by artificial intelligence, such as computer vision, and deep learning techniques, including generative AI, to accurately determine who receives what in any retail environment.

Amazon has built synthetic datasets that mimic millions of realistic shopping scenarios, including changing store formats, lighting conditions, and shopper crowds to ensure accuracy in any environment.

