Is Gemini's influence a “breeding moment” for Google?





Substack columnist Michael Shellenberger discusses the woke rhetoric from Google's AI platform on The Bottom line.

Google is facing intense backlash after it was revealed that its new artificial intelligence tool Gemini was developed with anti-white bias, with accusations that the company is “woke”.

The Alphabet-owned tech giant is rushing in the right direction after shutting down Gemini's image-generating capabilities last week. On Tuesday, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that the company was working “around the clock” to fix bias in the tool and was calling out images generated. Told. According to the model, it is “completely unacceptable”.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Reuters/Brandon Wade/Reuters Photo)

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOG ALPHABET INC. 139.78 +2.35 +1.71%

But Public founder Michael Shellenberger called the fallout over Gemini a “Bud Light moment” for Google, calling the situation a controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. He likens it to the situation Anheuser-Busch InBev faced after the Bud Light brand was boycotted.

Ticker Security Last Change Rate of Change BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 60.37 -2.08 -3.33%

“The problem for Google is that, like Bud Light before it, its CEO and other senior executives remain in denial about this issue,” Shellenberger told FOX Business in an emailed statement. “They think the problem lies in just a few tweaks to the AI ​​or algorithms.”

The journalist and author argues that fixing Gemini is not enough for Google to regain public trust.

Google's Gemini senior director of product management has apologized after its AI refused to provide images of white people. (Photo by: Betul Abali/Anadolu, Getty Images / Getty Images)

“The real problem is that Google has become a tool of woke workers and government contractors, who manipulate Google Search and Google Gemini to manipulate Americans along racial and partisan lines. “American investigative reporters,” Shellenberger wrote, “dividing, censoring unfavorable views, and spreading disinformation about everyone from Germany's farmers to its people.”

“Google's CEO must rise above his denial and commit to political neutrality, which requires balanced, nonpartisan political contributions and nonpartisan, transparent fact-checking that is accountable for bias and error.” , and an end to censorship of politically unfavorable views,” he added. .

Jessica Melzin, director of the Competitive Enterprise Institute's Center for Innovation, said she doesn't think Google's problems will reach the same level as Bud Light's.

“I think they're different in that Bud Light was a marketing mistake and Gemini was a product mistake,” Melgin told FOX Business. “I think the equivalent is skunk beer.”

Melgin said he understands why some people see common ground in terms of political leanings, but noted that generative AI competitors are also producing poor results in the other direction, and said Gemini's He said he believes the predicament may be due to quality control issues.

“Whatever the reason for the poor performance, Google has every incentive to fix it,” she said, noting that Alphabet's stock price has fallen since the pause in Gemini.

