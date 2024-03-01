Google rolls out a series of AI-powered Android updates





Summary: Google announced a number of new features for Android centered around artificial intelligence (AI), according to a company blog post. These new features were announced this week at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona. Among the new features is the ability to access Google's Gemini AI platform through the Google Messages app. The Chat with Gemini experience is currently in beta in English and allows users to draft messages, brainstorm ideas, and more. Other features include the ability to listen to AI-generated captions for images via Google Lookout, and an update to Android Auto that allows the AI ​​to summarize long texts and group chats while the user is driving. It is included. The tech giant also showcased additional accessibility features. Dive Insight:

Despite concerns that Google's Gemini platform will generate awkward responses to user queries, the tech giant is moving full steam ahead with a slew of updates to Android centered around hot technology. The update was announced at Mobile World Congress, one of the industry's largest connectivity events, held from February 26th to 29th this year.

One of the new additions to Google's Android is the Chat with Gemini feature, which is currently in beta. This allows users to use her AI platform within Messages to draft messages, plan events, brainstorm ideas, and have fun conversations without leaving the app. will be able to access. Company blog post. Messaging continues to be a popular tactic for marketers, and the addition of new AI features within messaging apps will bring an increase to Android, which already has a much larger share of the mobile market than Apple's iOS. It can help you get noticed.

Also announced for Android is the ability to listen to AI-generated image captions through Google Lookout for images in photos, online images, and messages. The update rolled out globally this week in English and was designed for the blind and visually impaired community.

One particular recent criticism of Google Gemini has been issues with generating inaccurate images, and a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) says the company will address this issue immediately. The statement also claimed that the image generation feature missed the point. Cases like this show how real-world applications of generative AI have a long way to go when it comes to reliability.

Additional features within the Android update include an update to Android Auto, which leverages AI to summarize texts and busy group chats while users are driving. Android Auto also suggests relevant replies and actions, allowing users to send a message, share an ETA, or initiate a call with a single tap. Another update includes enhancements to screen reader support for Lens in Maps, allowing users to explore and find locations like her ATMs and restaurants. Users point their phone's camera at their surroundings and the TalkBack solution reads location information, including business hours.

In addition to the latest Android updates, Google has put AI-powered accessibility features at the center of its recent marketing efforts. During the Super Bowl, the brand that was the center of attention for its Google Pixel smartphone, depicting how a visually impaired man can record his life thanks to the AI-enabled sensor in the device's camera. did.

As part of the update, Google also announced several other features that will make the phone more intuitive to use and allow for seamless integration with other Android tablets and smartwatches. These features include the ability to add handwritten annotations to Google Docs directly from your Android smartphone or tablet, and the ability to cast Spotify content to other devices like headphones or TVs via Android's output switcher.

Other features include the option to connect data from numerous wearables and see a more complete picture of a user's health through the redesigned Fitbit app through Health Connect, on Wear OS-powered devices; Option to display public transportation information from Google Maps, and the ability to integrate tickets, passes, loyalty cards, and other Google Wallet information within your Wear OS watch.

