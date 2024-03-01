iHealth Labs Named Technology Innovation Company of the Year by Sunnyvale Chamber of Commerce





Company recognized for innovative cloud-connected digital health solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — iHealth Labs, Inc. (iHealth), a leading provider of digital health solutions, today was named the 2024 Technology Innovation Company of the Year by the Sunnyvale Chamber of Commerce. announced that he had been selected. Commercial. The Celebrate Sunnyvale Awards, formerly known as the “Murphy Awards” after Sunnyvale City Founder Martin Murphy Jr., recognize the contributions of local businesses, individuals and organizations to the Sunnyvale community. will be commended.

As a winner in the “Outstanding Innovation and Technology” category, iHealth announced Unify, a consumer-friendly mobile personal healthcare product that provides access to iHealth's smart medical devices for remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management. program, and was instrumental in making the Orange Box COVID-19 test widely available during the pandemic. To date, the company has delivered more than 1 billion test kits and donated $10 million in tests and PPE to local governments and community organizations.

“During the pandemic, Sunnyvale businesses, nonprofits, and residents relied heavily on iHealth Labs’ COVID-19 testing to keep their employees and families safe and protect the health of their communities.” Sunnyvale said Marie Bernard, director of the Vail Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber of Commerce's recognition of iHealth Labs as Sunnyvale's Technology and Innovation Company of the Year is a testament to the company's commitment to helping people live healthier lives. Our healthcare solutions set the standard for innovation and progress, making quality health care more accessible. We are truly honored to recognize iHealth's many accomplishments and congratulate the iHealth team on receiving this prestigious award. I bless you.”

iHealth CEO Jack Feng said, “We are thrilled and humbled to receive this prestigious award that speaks to the organization's history of such accomplishments in the innovation and technology sector.” “We are proud to join our Sunnyvale peers in receiving this honor.”

Last night, the 2024 Celebrate Sunnyvale Awards & Gala was held at the Hilton Garden Inn, attended by Sunnyvale city officials and dignitaries. Previous notable winners in the “Outstanding Innovation and Technology” category include Google and his Comcast.

About iHealth Labs, Inc. iHealth, a leading provider of digital health solutions, offers a variety of products including blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, thermometers, oximeters, and home testing kits (including the widely recognized orange box COVID test). We provide IoT medical devices. -19 tests). Since its founding in 2010, the company's consumer-friendly healthcare solutions have made quality health care more accessible and affordable.

In 2018, the company launched iHealth Unified Care, a full-service remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic condition management (CCM) program that helps doctors and patients more effectively manage conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Introduced. iHealth Unified Care bridges the gap between the clinic and home and significantly improves patient outcomes by combining innovative technology and expert human resources, patient education on diet and lifestyle, and comprehensive support. .

iHealth actively partners with clinics in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area to help people live healthier lives by simplifying the management of chronic diseases.

SOURCE iHealth Labs, Inc.

