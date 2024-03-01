iOS 17.4Apple issues security alert for new iPhones starting next week





Apple's iOS 17.4 update is coming soon, bringing major changes to the App Store and ecosystem to comply with the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA). That's the subject of a new iOS 17.4 warning issued this week by the iPhone maker, which has published a whitepaper detailing the security risks posed by the new move.

Apple has so far been vocal in its opposition to DMA, which forces sideloading on the App Store and iOS 17.4, as part of rules that prevent tech giants from acting as gatekeepers to dominate the market.

Apple issued a new iOS 17.4 warning as it published a white paper detailing security risks… [+] Triggered by EU Digital Markets Law.

Until iOS 17.4, the iPhone maker's walled garden remained solid, with Apple owning the iOS platform, software, and hardware, unlike Google Android's more fragmented open model.

Starting with iOS 17.4, this is gone, and Apple complained that this exposed iPhone users to security risks. Security researchers agree, and his recent report in Promon shows how this move increases the risk of certain types of attacks.

Now, in a whitepaper ahead of next week's release of iOS 17.4s, Apple has further elaborated on the risks posed by changes such as sideloading. This document highlights the key steps Apple is taking ahead of the release of iOS 17.4 regarding his three key aspects: user security, privacy, and safety.

How iOS 17.4 increases risk and what Apple will do about it

In a white paper, Apple describes the risks users currently face, including malicious apps, ransom attacks, and spyware, and outlines how its closed ecosystem protects people. There is. We use a combination of hardware, software, and services designed to work together to provide maximum security and a transparent user experience with the ultimate goal of keeping your personal information safe. We built iPhone to protect you from these types of risks.

In its whitepaper, Apple outlines how the new options introduced to comply with DMA in iOS 17.4 necessarily mean it won't protect users in the same way.

Apple also outlined what it's doing starting with iOS 17.4 to protect users based in the EU. For example, iPhone manufacturers have built in new safeguards such as app notarization.

Apple electronically signs each app distributed on iOS in the EU, regardless of distribution method, and all apps on iOS are required to have this signature. Before signing an app, Apple analyzes each app (using a combination of automated tools and human reviews) to ensure that it is free of known malware or other security threats, and generally works as advertised. and to ensure that users are not exposed to serious fraud.

However, despite taking these steps, Apple warns that risks remain for EU users even after iOS 17.4 is released.

In addition to Apple's App Store, changes in iOS 17.4 also mean a new App Marketplace. Apple points out that while this increases options, it also increases risks.

In the EU, the security, privacy, and safety of all users depends in part on two questions. First, can alternative marketplaces and payment processors protect users? And second, are they interested in doing so?

iOS 17.4 changes the game for iPhone users

There's no doubt about it. iOS 17.4 is a big change for iPhone users in the EU, but it's not necessarily a good one if you care about security. Starting with iOS 17.4, you should be especially careful about the apps you choose and, if you have any concerns, limit your downloads to Apple's official App Store.

