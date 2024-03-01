Google charges 10 Indian app developers for unpaid Play Store fees





Google has announced that it will begin removing 10 Indian app developers from the Indian Play Store if the developers do not comply with the platform's billing policies. Google did not name the app, but the statement sent InfoEdge's stock price down and founder Sanjeev Bikchandani reacted to reports suggesting the company's app may be one of the apps cited by Google. After responding, it recovered by more than 2%.

Bikhchandani told CNBC-TV18 that there are no pending invoices from Google and all have been paid on time.

“The notice does not say delisting. It says if you do not comply, you will be delisted. We have been complying with the Supreme Court order since February 9, when it was issued. “I replied as follows,” he said.

Matrimony.com, another app named in some reports, responded by saying it had received a notice from Google about a Play Store policy violation and that its legal team is considering next steps. The company said Google's actions “mean literally all of the top matrimonial services will be removed.”

Matrimony.com told Reuters that Google removed the dating app Jodii as a policy measure.

The move is part of a three-year dispute in which 10 Indian companies, including large ones that Google has not disclosed, are allegedly avoiding paying fees despite benefiting from the platform. .

According to Google, it took the group of developers more than three years to prepare and comply with Play Store payment policies.

“After giving these developers more than three years to prepare, including three weeks after the Supreme Court's order, we are making sure our policies are applied consistently across the ecosystem,” Google said in a blog post. “We are taking the necessary steps like other developers.” Kind of a violation of policy all over the world. ”

The Supreme Court had agreed to hear petitions from some startups challenging Google's billing policies, but had refused to pass an interim order to prevent their removal from the Play Store. Unacademy and Shaadi.com were named in several previous reports as some of the startups challenging Google's billing policies.

The company said there are currently more than 200,000 Indian app developers on Google Play who adhere to its policies and ensure a secure platform.

But the violations by these 10 companies “create an uneven playing field” that puts other developers at a competitive disadvantage.

“We have always respected local laws. Over the years, no court or regulator has denied Google Play the right to charge for the value and services we provide.” On February 9, the Supreme Court Google has also refused to interfere with our rights to do so.” In a blog post.

As part of Google's payment policy, developers are provided with three billing options:

Operate on a consumption-only basis without paying service fees.

Integrates with Google Play's billing system and provides easy transactions with millions of customers around the world.

We offer an alternative billing system alongside Google Play and reduce fees by an additional 4% if users choose an alternative billing system.

In the meantime, developers still have the option of running their businesses on Android through alternative app stores or directly from their websites.

Existing users will have uninterrupted access to the app, and Google will continue to provide support to help developers achieve compliance, the company said.

Following the move, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) advised Google not to remove any apps from Google Play.

IAMAI can confirm that at least four of our members have received notifications from Google.

