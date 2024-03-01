Google Play Store: Google begins delisting Indian apps that don't comply with Play Store standards





Google on Friday removed several prominent apps from 10 Indian developers from its online marketplace Play Store for violating billing policies, protesting what it called unfair US policies. It has sparked new conflicts with many local internet companies. company.

Apps excluded from the list include Bharat Matrimony, Telugu Matrimony, Tamil Matrimony, Marathi Matrimony, Jodii by Matrimony.com, Shaadi.com by People Groups, online dating apps Truly Madly and QuackQuack . Domestic video streaming platform Stage, Balaji Telefilms Altt and audio streaming and podcast app his Kuku FM were also removed from the Play Store.

Friday's Android Manufacturers in Action This comes hours after the company announced it would begin enforcing payment policies that include: Apps from 10 developers were removed for not complying with the policy. Now, India's internet founders are seeking government intervention after the global internet giant delists some of the country's best-known apps without notice.

Anupam Mittal, founder of People Group, said the government should step in now and direct the CCI (Competition Commission of India) to ensure that Google abides by the order and immediately reinstates all delisted apps. Said it was necessary.

ALSO READ | Google may file lawsuit against 10 Indian developers for unpaid service fees Found an interesting article Indian companies will follow Google's policy for the time being, but What we need is an App Store/Play Store that is part of the Digital Public infrastructure – similar to UPI and ONDC, said Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Vice Chairman of Info Edge India (ex-Twitter). called for a “strategic response” from the government to Google's move. Info Edge's flagship apps Naukri and 99acres were also featured. Download from Play Store.

App developers around the world have been at loggerheads with Google for the past three years for charging high fees for hosting on the Play Store, among other policies. In response to the global backlash, Google has significantly lowered its fees, but has not yet relaxed some policies.

In India, where Google's Android controls more than 97% of the smartphone market, efforts to seek redress by Indian developers are underway, with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) asking Google to offer alternative payment options to developers. , and instructs users not to limit it to Google Play only. billing system (GPBS),

In response to the CCI order, Google introduced a user-selected billing system that charges a fee for in-app purchases but allows other payment options. Developers and startups argue that the fees significantly cut into profits. The user-selected billing system has also been challenged by developers from anti-corrosion organizations, but no verdict has yet been issued on its effectiveness.

Google's position

Google claims that only 10 Indian developers using Google Play have chosen not to pay for the service, and that the remaining more than 200,000 are following its billing policies. ing.

Allowing this small group of developers to receive disparate treatment from the majority of developers who pay their fair share creates an uneven playing field across the ecosystem, creating an uneven playing field for all other apps and Google said it would put gaming at a competitive disadvantage.

We gave these developers more than three years to prepare, including three weeks after the Supreme Court's order, and then our policies are enforced, just as we do for all forms of policy violations around the world. Google said it is taking the necessary steps to ensure it is applied consistently across the ecosystem. Blog post.

On February 9, the Supreme Court refused to block Google from removing non-compliant apps from the Play Store.

Around 30 Indian startups have since written to Google asking them to delist their companies or block any app developer from filing a petition until March 19, when the Special Leave Petition (SLP) will be heard by the Supreme Court. He urged the government not to take preemptive measures. I reported it earlier.

Google said in a blog post Friday that no court or regulator has denied Google Play its right to charge for the value and services it provides, and the Supreme Court on Feb. 9 declined to interfere with that right. He added that he did.

Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said its affected members said the substantive hearing of the case is pending in India's Supreme Court and that Google is not taking any coercive action during the pendency of the case. He expressed the view that it should not be taken. .

next step

Since the app was removed from the Play Store on Friday, there was little companies could do to seek legal redress, said Murugavel Janakiraman, founder of BharatMatrimony.

In an email sent to BharatMatrimony, which was reviewed by ET, Google said that a recent review found that the app was not compliant with one or more developer program policies. Distribution of the app is said to be limited to some countries and regions. India was not included in the list of regions mentioned.

Meanwhile, Info Edge's Bikhchandani said the company, which operates platforms such as job information portal Naukri.com and marriage counseling platform Jeevansathi, has announced that it will delist apps if they are found to be non-compliant. He said he received a notification from Google. Bhikchandani told ET that the company has been complying with the policy since the February 9 Supreme Court hearing.

“We have been in compliance since February 9, when the Supreme Court order was issued. We have no pending invoices from Google. All have been paid in a timely manner,” he said.

Executives at the affected companies said it will be important for the platforms to follow the policy for now, even as they consider continuing litigation with Google over the matter. The impact is likely to be significant, as Android is India's largest mobile ecosystem, said a New Delhi-based executive on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, industry body ADIF also issued a statement, saying that this is not an issue with 10 developers, but with India's entire digital sector, which is “threatened” by Google's dominance and monopoly.

