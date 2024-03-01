Look out for London Tech Week 2024





During a recent visit to Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Geeta Krishnankutty, Head of South India Inward Investment, Department of Commerce and Trade, British Deputy High Commission, Bangalore, said that He emphasized the rapid growth of partnerships between the two countries. This collaboration aims to spotlight Kerala's burgeoning technology industry on the global stage, especially at the upcoming London Tech Week in June 2024.

explore new horizons

London Tech Week serves as a meeting place for visionaries, entrepreneurs, investors and technology leaders from around the world, with the aim of advancing technological innovation. The event, which is expected to attract 45,000 participants, including more than 5,000 startups and his 1,000 investors, will provide a unique platform to showcase products and services. Mr. Krishnankutty's visit included in-depth discussions with his CEO of Technopark, Mr. Sanjeev Nair, and other leaders in his IT industry, particularly in health tech and artificial intelligence (AI) at this prestigious event. Technopark companies were invited to demonstrate cutting-edge solutions in ).

Strengthening technical collaboration

The exchange highlighted the UK's interest in fostering the next generation of technological advances from India, including in areas such as bioengineering and semiconductors. London Tech Week participants from Technopark will have the opportunity to visit the UK's leading centers of excellence, further enhancing knowledge exchange and fostering business opportunities. This initiative will not only showcase the outstanding talent of India's technology industry, but also open the door to future collaboration and investment and highlight the UK's commitment to facilitating ease of doing business.

Platform for global innovation

The collaboration between UK authorities and technology companies in Kerala, especially through platforms like London Tech Week, is a testament to the global recognition of India's technological prowess. By participating in such events, Technopark companies have the opportunity to attract international investment, explore partnerships and showcase their innovative capabilities on the world stage. This pivotal move signals a promising future for innovation and business growth, highlighting Kerala as a vibrant technology hub.

This UK-Kerala partnership marks a significant milestone in the global technology ecosystem, especially when viewed through London Tech Week 2024. It not only fosters international cooperation but also presents countless opportunities for innovation, investment and business expansion, paving the way to a future where technological advances drive economic growth and social progress.

