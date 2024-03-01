Despite booming economy and record profits, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and others to lay off more than 42,000 people by 2024





Despite a strong U.S. economy, strong performance by companies like Nvidia, and significant advances in the technology sector, including a thriving artificial intelligence (AI) industry, technology companies are shrinking their workforce at an alarming rate by 2024. The layoffs continue.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index posted impressive gains, and the U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January, more than economists expected. However, this overall economic strength masks a wave of layoffs in the tech industry, highlighting a disconnect between the broader economy and the industry's challenges.

In 2024, the tech industry has already seen more layoffs than in the previous year, with more than 42,324 technology workers being laid off, and an average of more than 780 people being laid off each day. This follows the layoff of approximately 263,000 engineers in 2023, indicating a continuing trend of job cuts within the industry. Major companies such as Google, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Discord, Salesforce, eBay, and PayPal Holdings all posted significant gains in January despite broader economic growth and job gains in other sectors. announced significant personnel reductions.

Several factors contribute to this paradoxical situation. First, the rapid rise of AI is necessitating significant investments in new technologies, forcing companies to reallocate resources and reduce workforces.

The stock market reaction also had an impact. Stock prices of companies that announce layoffs often rise, suggesting that investors are buying into their efforts to streamline operations and focus on profitability. The trend has been exacerbated by pressure from Wall Street for companies to improve profits by cutting costs, including layoffs, following a sharp decline in tech stocks in 2022.

Technology layoffs reflect a strategic shift toward efficiency and profitability as companies reevaluate their workforces in light of post-pandemic operational needs and the integration of AI into business models. ing. Despite job cuts, demand for AI-related roles is expected to increase, albeit on a smaller scale, as companies continue to prioritize investment in this area.

Despite what should be a booming economy, this continuing wave of layoffs has had a major impact on the tech workforce, leading to job insecurity and a re-evaluation of career paths in the industry. The narrative of the tech industry as a stable and lucrative career option is being questioned, leading many to consider other employment opportunities or even career changes.

In summary, the current state of the technology industry highlights the complex interplay between economic growth, technological advancement, and the reconfiguration of the workforce. While there are signs of strength across the U.S. economy, continued layoffs in the technology sector highlight the unique challenges and transitions facing one of the most dynamic industries in the global market.

Despite booming economy and record profits, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and others will lay off more than 42,000 people by 2024

