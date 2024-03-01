How to foster innovation and culture





In recent years, many employees have increasingly returned to the office, working different days and times during the week depending on their boss, their personal lives, and even their commute times.

But only 35% of U.S. companies have brought employees back to the office full-time, and most employers rarely have everyone in the office at the same time.

Experts say this hybrid work environment poses challenges to people's strategies and business success. The CEOs of Apple and Boeing, for example, are concerned that remote employees will miss out on serendipitous encounters with colleagues and have spoken out about the loss of an innovative edge and healthy company culture.

HR leaders are tasked with creating so-called “water cooler moments” wherever they work to foster employee connection, foster innovation, and create the culture executives desire.

Experts say it's difficult to plan encounters that feel natural. He is a consultant specializing in virtual communications and author of the Medium post “How to have water cooler moments when your team is remote.”

“These are natural places for people to bump into each other and spark social interaction,” he points out. “You have to replace that environment with a virtual environment, but you have to be intentional about how you build it. You're replacing a lot of the infrastructure that we all take for granted. I am.”

5 tips for driving culture in a hybrid work environment

Done right, virtual “water cooler” meet-and-greets can increase employee engagement and build company culture. But done incorrectly, it can waste time and demotivate workers. Experts suggest arranging meaningful ways for employees to connect in an inclusive way that can build trust.

foster common connections

Find ways to bring together employees who share interests or face similar challenges at work, suggests Katherine Brecken, senior research analyst at i4cp. Slack, Teams, or other collaboration tools can bring people together for a variety of reasons, creating relationships that can ultimately help solve business problems, says i4cp's report, The Water Cooler Effect. said Brecken, who is also the author of “Reinventing the World: How Virtual Enterprise Encounters Drive Innovation.'' In a hybrid world. ”

For example, she says, one organization created a Slack channel for employees to discuss, learn, and share knowledge about generative AI.

“People will meet in their lifetime, and they will become acquainted,” Brecken says. “If you want to transform someone from an acquaintance to a friend, you have to do something together or have a common purpose.” The same is true when building a working relationship, she points out. To do.

Break down silos with transparency

katherine bricken

Brecken says it's easy for teams to become siloed when working in a hybrid or fully remote environment, which can stifle innovation. One of his ways to break down silos is to have teams post their organizational goals and their leaders on the company portal or intranet. Brecken points out that these goals foster discussion and collaboration and have the potential to foster innovation.

“When leaders are transparent about who is working on what across the organization and encourage other teams to participate for the benefit of the entire organization, they foster innovation and motivate people.” she says.

Don't leave chance encounters to chance

Before the pandemic, unexpected bumps at the proverbial water cooler were common. But Castle Systems, which monitors employee badge swipes, says such encounters have to be intentional, since only half an organization's employees are in the office today at any given time. says Brecken.

“Can you believe how laissez-faire we were about innovation before the pandemic? We're going to leave innovation to chance,” she says.

Employers are increasingly tasking the entire team, not just the team leader, with building networks of internal and external stakeholders. This helps build strong relationships, build resilience, and establish a network of resources for all team members, Brecken says.

Tim Hickle, virtual communications expert

HR leaders need to make sure they have the infrastructure to build networks, such as virtual meeting rooms and coffee break apps, available to employees. Hickle said employees can use such tools to coordinate regular one-on-one video chats or phone calls with colleagues across departments, where they can discuss issues, projects, and even You can discuss common interests that are not work-related.

Build trust virtually

Hickle says that while video calls can help employees connect, building deep trust through virtual channels like Slack and email can be difficult.

In a physical environment, trust naturally develops, he says. Think about when he saw new projects piling up on his co-workers' desks even though they were delaying submitting their work. If you meet in person, there's a good chance you'll understand the delay, but if you get a verbal or email explanation that they're simply busy, you can't be sure.

To co-workers, remote workers may appear like anonymous avatars on a computer screen. So refusing to help a co-worker because of a busy schedule can elicit anger rather than sympathy, Hickle said.

Teams need to create structures that facilitate a level of trust when colleagues are working remotely, he says. According to a report in his review of his business at Harvard, to build a trust structure in a remote environment, his three pillars that his team members should model are competency, charity, and integrity.

One way to show compassion during a virtual meeting is to send a high-five, applause, or congratulatory emoji to your colleagues to boost morale when a job goes well, Hickle advises. To do.

Leveling the playing field for hybrid work meetings

If your hybrid workforce is hosting a meeting and one or more attendees log in remotely, consider having all attendees use their laptops to join the meeting, Hickle says. Masu.

“This puts everyone on an equal footing,” Hickle explains. “Otherwise, something like 'The Wizard of Oz' will happen.”

Much like the famous movie character, Hickle says remote workers can hear voices coming through the screen, but may have difficulty hearing the entire discussion, or may have difficulty hearing themselves during a conversation. points out. This can make it difficult to achieve inclusivity during meetings.

“If you want to make sure remote workers can participate in meetings, you need to make sure everyone has access to their own computer,” says Hickle. “Especially if it's a very important meeting where everyone's voice needs to be heard.”

To learn more about building a strong culture, check out HRE's Elevate People, Ignite Change (EPIC) conference April 24-26 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Kevin Oakes, CEO of i4cp and author of Culture Renovation, will speak on “Culture Fitness: Healthy Habits of High-Performance Organization.”

