5 important tips for success





Rosalba is a technical director for climate technology solutions at Baker Hughes.

The urgent need to combat climate change has led to increased attention to the development of new technologies that will help meet the 2030 climate goals. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has highlighted the required technology landscape and the need for rapid development from low technology readiness levels (TRLs) to commercialization.

In this article, we will delve into five key principles as navigational aids for success on this exciting and challenging new technology development journey.

1. Take risks and embrace innovation:

In developing new technologies with low technology readiness levels (TRLs) in climate change technology, taking risks and embracing innovation can be likened to a ship adjusting its sails to catch the winds of opportunity.

Technology leaders play a critical role in steering the innovation ship toward success by providing the vision and direction needed to guide new technology programs. She/he brings expertise, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the technical landscape by driving all development and validation workstreams toward success.

McKinsey's article on “Innovating in Crisis” highlights the importance of fostering a culture that encourages experimentation and learning from failure. Amy Edmondson emphasized the importance of psychological safety to enable teams to take risks and drive innovation. In the context of climate technology, this means creating a culture that encourages experimentation, welcomes diverse perspectives, and values ​​continuous learning.

It's all about taking calculated risks, learning from mistakes, and creating a safe space for your organization to drive innovation.

2. Leverage systems engineering principles:

Developing new technologies with low Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) in the climate change technology field is similar to building a complex ship with many interconnected parts. Just as a well-designed ship relies on a comprehensive interconnection of components and optimized efficiency to overcome maritime challenges, a climate that involves systems of things rather than single products Utilizing systems engineering principles is critical to the successful development of technology solutions.

In her book Thinking in Systems, Donella Meadows emphasizes the importance of understanding the complex relationships and feedback loops within systems. Similarly, Dr. Ellen Williams emphasizes the need for systems engineering thinking to tackle the challenges of climate change. She emphasizes that understanding the interactions between the various components and optimizing their integration is key to developing effective and sustainable climate technologies.

Additionally, systems engineering principles allow you to identify and mitigate risks early in the development process. By conducting a thorough risk assessment, engineers can anticipate potential challenges and implement appropriate mitigation strategies, which is even more important for low TRL technologies.

By taking a systems engineering approach, organizations can identify interdependencies, optimize performance, and seamlessly integrate new technologies into existing infrastructure, which is critical to the successful development of low-TRL climate technology programs. can be integrated.

3. Establish a rigorous program management approach:

Developing new technologies in the climate technology field at low Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) is like navigating uncharted waters toward a distant destination. Just as an experienced captain relies on a rigorous navigational system to set course, ensure a successful voyage, and establish a rigorous program management approach by setting clear goals and allocating resources effectively. The development of new technologies can also take off and overcome obstacles.

McKinsey's article on “Managing large technology programs in the digital age'' emphasizes the need for clear goals, effective stakeholder management, and robust governance structures. Establishing a rigorous program management approach is essential to ensuring the success of complex projects. Renowned author Peter F. Drucker once said: “Efficiency is doing things right, and effectiveness is doing the right thing.” This quote focuses on not just performing tasks, but also aligning them with overall strategic goals. emphasizes the importance of

The program manager acts as a captain, guiding the project toward success by coordinating the efforts of engineers, scientists, policy makers, and investors. Strong collaborative efforts with technology and product leaders ensure that all aspects of technology development, from research and development to commercialization and deployment, are well-coordinated and contribute to achieving the set goals.

4. Prioritize speed and scalability:

The urgency of the climate crisis requires rapid deployment of scalable solutions, which can be compared to the dynamic nature of ships in the maritime domain. A ship's success often depends on its ability to navigate uncertain waters quickly and adapt to changing conditions, and it is important to prioritize speed and scalability in the development of low TRL technology. Designing technology that scales efficiently ensures viability to meet growing demand, just as ships can handle growing cargo.

In his book The Innovator's Dilemma, Clayton Christensen emphasizes the importance of disruptive technologies that quickly scale and outperform existing solutions. Publications such as Exponential Organizations by Salim Ismail emphasize the need for organizations to adopt scalable and adaptable frameworks to succeed in rapidly changing environments.

This iterative process allows us to identify potential bottlenecks and incorporate user feedback, ultimately leading to the development of more effective low TRL technologies.

5. Foster collaboration and partnership:

Collaboration and partnership are similar to creating a team that works in harmony. By bringing together diverse expertise, sharing knowledge, and fostering strong collaborations, we can help bring together new and innovative ideas in the same way that a united, skilled crew can navigate a ship through difficult passages and reach new horizons. Technology development can harness collective intelligence and drive progress towards a sustainable future.

Fostering collaboration brings together scientists, engineers, policy makers, and financiers with specialized knowledge and experience in different aspects of climate technology. Additionally, partnerships with industry players, research institutions, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations provide access to funding, infrastructure, and regulatory support, creating a favorable environment for the development and deployment of new technologies.

Follow these five navigation tips to navigate new technologies by embracing risk and innovation, leveraging systems engineering principles, establishing a rigorous program management approach, prioritizing speed and scalability, and fostering collaboration and partnerships. The development journey sails towards commercial success and a brighter, more sustainable future.

