4 video games you should play based on popular sports





In recent years, the popularity of sports video games has increased. The main reason for their increasing popularity is how these sports video games can fully engage players in the excitement of the game.

Whether realistic simulations or fast-paced, arcade-style experiences, these games provide a level of engagement that closely mimics the real sports games on which they are based.

Modern sports games offer an unparalleled simulation experience with impressive visuals, accurate physics, and realistic representations of players, bringing sports gaming to life within the confines of home. This article will explore four video games centered around real sports.

Madden NFL 23

Madden NFL 23 is the latest addition to the Madden NFL video game franchise and can be purchased for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series The game features the new FieldSENSE gameplay system, providing players with increased control over every position and mode for a more realistic gaming experience.

The game includes a franchise mode, where players must negotiate contracts taking into account the motivations of the athletes. Another feature is Ultimate Team, where players can create fantasy teams with NFL stars and receive ongoing updates throughout the season.

EA Sports FC 24

The latest installment in the FIFA video game series, now called EA Sports FC, is EA Sports FC 24, which was released in late September 2023. After the end of their collaboration with FIFA, this marked a new chapter for EA Sports football games. EA Sports FC 24 showcases improvements like HyperMotionV technology, better player designs and updated gameplay features, maintaining the integrity of the core gameplay while giving fans a premium feel.

Compared to FIFA 23, EA Sports FC 24 offers features such as HyperMotionV technology to improve player detail and movement accuracy. Various adjustments have been made to the gameplay, and signature footballer skills have been added in PlayStyles.

The game now includes women's soccer, updated graphics and animations. Ultimate Team cards are now customizable, and there are new skill games for players to enjoy. The CPU AI has also been improved, and more in-depth match analysis is now available. Enhanced PS5 haptics deliver intense controller feedback for a more immersive gaming experience.

NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 is a basketball video game that features enhanced gameplay and animations inspired by real-life basketball action. The game includes innovative elements such as Mamba Moments that allow players to revisit the late Kobe Bryant's incredible achievements and cross-play, allowing players to play with friends on different consoles.

It offers a range of game modes, including single-player and multiplayer options such as MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyNBA and Play Now. The video game uses ProPLAY technology, and includes actual NBA footage to enhance player movements, specifically improving dribbling animations and shooting angles compared to its predecessors.

Additionally, NBA 2K 24 brings back the popular Clutch Time mode with a new arena design. It introduces a new competitive mode called Salary Cap Mode in MyTEAM, allowing players to compete in 5v5 matches with capped player salaries.

MLB Show 24

MLB The Show 24 is scheduled to release on March 19 on platforms like PlayStation and Xbox. The game comes with many updates and new modes. One of the most notable features is the Cover Athlete feature, where Vladimir Guerrero Jr. graces the cover of MLB The Show 24. Different game modes such as Storylines, Franchise, Diamond Dynasty, Road to the Show, and March to October are included in the game. Game.

Furthermore, fans of the game will appreciate the inclusion of New Legend characters like Buck Leonard, Josh Gibson, and Tony Stone in the upcoming release. The game will also include stories based on important events from Derek Jeter's professional baseball journey.

There will be no technical testing for MLB The Show 24 this year, and the PS4 and Xbox One versions will only be available digitally. Cross-platform progression and gameplay will be supported, allowing custom stadiums and logos to transfer between platforms, but a PC version will not be offered.

Final thoughts

Sports video games are constantly evolving and pushing the boundaries of realism, providing fans with new ways to interact with their favorite sports. Although it cannot fully capture the excitement of real-life competitions, it provides a different perspective and interactive experience that enhances traditional sports viewing. Whether you're scoring goals in a virtual game or playing decisive plays in a digital match, sports video games combine sports, strategy, and entertainment in a way that transcends the physical world.

