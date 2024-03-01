How data can help medical technology companies adapt to market changes





Kyle Forcier, a life sciences expert and former supervisor at Johnson & Johnson, explains the hurdles medical technology must overcome, even in its golden age.

Revolutionary technology advances, new purchasing dynamics, and alternative payment structures are shaking up the medical technology sector. As a result, manufacturers face new complexities and opportunities.

To remain competitive, medical technology companies must innovate their products and processes. Traditional practices are no longer sufficient. Success depends on leveraging and protecting data, optimizing pricing models, and pivoting to meet rapidly changing customer demands.

Factors influencing the medical technology industry

Several emerging trends are having a dramatic impact on medical technology.

advancements in technology

We are entering the era of robotics and wearables. Health systems are increasing investments in robotics, indicating large-scale adoption is underway. Surgical robots enable less invasive procedures and faster recovery, and other healthcare-related use cases such as physical rehabilitation are also emerging.

The proliferation of biometric and wearable devices is providing new means to collect real-world health data that can enhance diagnosis, personalize treatment, and advance further medical research. At the same time, digital therapeutics and home diagnostic technologies are rapidly advancing. More healthcare providers are finding ways to incorporate these devices into their practices.

These and other technological advances are changing what, where, and how devices are used in clinical settings. Medical technology manufacturers must meet this growing need.

Migration from standalone product to platform

For decades, medical technology manufacturers have sold individual devices. Many companies now offer more comprehensive platform-based solutions that can connect and integrate with other devices. Medical device platforms typically have an ecosystem of products, software, and services that require new organizational structures and payment methods. Although traditional products still dominate the market, sales of connected products are growing rapidly.

Alternative pricing models

Medical technology manufacturers are implementing far more diverse payment models. For example, connected devices allow businesses to sell managed equipment services and equipment as a service.

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and other outpatient clinics perform approximately 80% of surgeries but lack the resources of larger health systems. Medical device manufacturers need to find ways to charge ASCs less upfront for their devices while maintaining their margins. Possible financing options include subscriptions and per-step payment plans.

Value-based contracts are also growing in popularity. In this structure, the amount paid for the device is tied to the patient's health status. This pricing trend is driven by a desire to improve care, but this model also helps manufacturers prove the value of medical devices to potential customers.

Data privacy concerns

New technologies open opportunities to improve patient care, but they also raise data and privacy concerns. Wearables, robotics, and home diagnostics collect vast amounts of sensitive user information. Although useful, this information requires additional security and careful data management processes. Manufacturers and providers must establish appropriate consent protocols, encryption, and access controls to ensure user privacy and prevent breaches.

Platform-based products provide connectivity that enhances functionality while increasing access points for potential cybersecurity threats. To mitigate these vulnerabilities, appropriate security infrastructure, network monitoring, access controls, and data governance must be implemented. Manufacturers must build their devices with these considerations in mind.

Revenue management challenges

Dramatic changes in payment models are complicating pricing, coverage, profitability analysis, and billing. Subscription and pay-as-you-go models reduce upfront revenue, impacting revenue recognition and financial planning. Outcome-based and value-based contracts create revenue uncertainty because outcomes are difficult to predict. ASCs and other small providers require different pricing than larger institutions, resulting in a wider range of price ranges and contract structures.

Traditional spreadsheet-based revenue management processes weren't built to manage these unknowns and volatility. Medical technology companies must embrace new tools and approaches to optimize revenue, including AI and automation.

Managing alternative contracts and payment structures requires large amounts of data, much of which resides in different business units. AI-powered software can eliminate silos by automating data acquisition and integration, creating a comprehensive database that is accessible to all stakeholders.

With a single source of truth, finance teams can easily cross-check contract and customer eligibility to issue accurate invoices. Data analytics also allows companies to:

Define pricing guidelines tailored to products, care settings, and patient segments. Analyze trends and product performance. Model the impact of different value-based contracts on profitability.

This insight reveals business opportunities, enables price optimization, and increases agility while also reducing workload and errors. Spreadsheets cannot provide these results.

Performance data collection hurdles

Value-based pricing relies on data, but fragmented healthcare systems, inconsistent data formats, and privacy regulations create obstacles to gathering performance metrics. As manufacturers move to an results-based model, they need to plan how to collect, analyze, and report performance data while keeping it private and secure.

This effort requires collaboration with health systems and other partners to capture the data, technology to integrate the information, and advanced analytics to derive meaning. By generating accurate performance metrics, medical technology companies can demonstrate the value of their products while improving patient outcomes.

Looking to the future

Rapid improvements in technology and care delivery will significantly change the future of medical technology, and value-based contracts will become increasingly common. Medical technology companies need to build agile and efficient processes to seize new opportunities, adapt to change, and optimize revenue.

