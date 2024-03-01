Decoding the impact of EEAT on Google rankings





The idea that something plays a role in a website's ranking when it is not a ranking factor seems logically contradictory. It seems like a contradiction that cancels itself out, but SearchLiaison recently tweeted some comments that go a long way in understanding how he thinks about EEAT and how he applies it to SEO.

What Googlers have to say about EEAT

Marie Haines published a video excerpt on YouTube of an event where Googlers spoke, effectively doubling the importance of EAT.

he said:

“You know, this hasn't always existed at Google, it was developed about 10 to 12 or 13 years ago. And it's, along the lines of what we talked about earlier, that people We truly exist to ensure that the content you consume is beneficial, not harmful, to our users. These are the principles we live by every day.

We then run EAT, a template for how to rate individual sites based on expertise, authority, and trustworthiness, against every query and every result. So it's actually very pervasive in everything we do.

YMYL queries, Your Money or Your Life queries, when you're looking for a mortgage or when you're looking for your local ER, these are the queries that we pay particular attention to and that we pay for. These queries are clearly some of the most important decisions people can make, so pay a little more attention.

So I think EAT has a little bit more of an impact there, but again, I would say that EAT applies to all the queries that you're actually looking at. ”

Is it possible for something to be part of every search query and not be a ranking factor?

Background, experience, and expertise at Google circa 2012

Something to consider is that in 2012, then Google senior engineer Matt Cutts said that experience and expertise provide a measure of the quality of content that makes it worthy of ranking.

Matt Cutts' statements regarding experience and expertise were made in an interview with Eric Enge.

Discuss whether the website of a fictional character named “Jane” deserves to be ranked with articles that are original variations of those already in the SERPs.

Matt Cutts said:

“They are not duplicates, but they do not bring anything new to the table.

Google will detect that there is no real difference between these results and will attempt to display only one of them, allowing the other search results to offer different types of sites to the user.

They need to ask themselves what their real value-add is. …They need to understand what…makes them special.

…If Jane just writes 500 words on a topic without any background, experience, or expertise, searchers may not be as interested in her opinion. ”

Matt then uses the example of Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Roger Ebert as someone who has the background, experience, and expertise to make his opinions valuable to readers and worthy of ranking. I listed.

Matt did not say that the background, experience, or expertise of the web page author is a ranking factor. But these are the kinds of things that can differentiate one webpage from another and tailor it to what Google wants to rank, he said.

Specifically, he said Google's algorithm detects if there's something different that makes it stand out. That was in 2012, and Google's John Mueller said the same thing, so not much has changed.

For example, John Mueller stated in 2020 that differentiation and persuasion are key to getting Google to notice and rank your web pages.

“With that in mind, if you're focused on a small amount of content like everyone else, I'd like to differentiate myself greatly and focus on what I have on my website. It's very different from the millions of other ringtone websites that post similar content.

…And this is the same recommendation I would make for any type of website that offers essentially the same thing as many other websites.

We need to make sure that what we're offering is unique and compelling so that our systems and the public can say, “I want to go to this particular website because it offers me something unique on the web.” , you really need to make sure it's high quality. I don't want to go to any other website. ”

Regarding having Google index web pages in 2021, Mueller also said:

“Is it what the web has been waiting for? Or is it just another red widget?”

Being compelling and different from other sites is exactly what the Googler in the video said, what Matt Cutts said, and what Mueller said, and has been a part of Google's algorithms for a while. It was part of the.

Are they talking about signals?

E-EA-T algorithm signal

We know that there is something in the algorithm that relates to someone's expertise or background that Google is looking for. The table is set and we can dig into the next steps as to what that means.

I remember reading a while ago that Marie Haynes referred to EAT as something of a framework. And I thought what she just did was interesting. She is the one who conceptualizes EAT.

When SEOs discuss EAT, it's always been in the context of what to do to demonstrate EAT. So they looked to the Quality Assessor's Guide for guidance. This is a guide, so it's only natural.

But what I'm saying is that the answer isn't really in the guidelines or what quality raters are looking for.

The best way to explain this is to think about the biggest part of Google's algorithm: relevance.

What is relevance? Is it something you have to do? It used to be about keywords, which was easier for SEOs to understand. But with Natural Language Understanding (NLU) built into Google's algorithms, keywords no longer matter. NLU allows machines to understand language the way it is actually spoken (natural language).

In other words, relatedness means being related to or connected to something else. So how can we quench our thirst? The answer may be water. Because water quenches your thirst.

How is your site relevant to the search query “How to slake your thirst?”

SEO will answer the question of relevance by saying that the web page must contain the keywords that match the search query, i.e. the words “full” and “thirst.”

The next step for SEO is to extract entities related to “fullness” and “thirst.” Because all her SEOs “know” that they need to do entity research to understand how to create a web page that answers the search query “What should I do?” Would you like to quench your thirst? ”

Hypothetical related entities:

Thirst: water, dehydration, drink, satiety: food, satisfaction, hydration, fulfillment, soothing

Now that SEO has the entities and keywords, it puts it all together and creates a 600 word essay using all the keywords and entities. This makes your webpage relevant to the search query “How can I quench my thirst?”

Let's stop now and see how stupid that is. If someone asks you, “How can I quench my thirst?'' you might say “with water'' or “with a cold beer.'' Because that's what it means to be relevant.

Relevance is just a concept. Machines understand search queries as natural language, so they have nothing to do with entities or keywords in today's search algorithms. Even more so with AI search engines.

Similarly, EEAT is also just a concept. It has nothing to do with the author's bio or his LinkedIn profile. It also has nothing to do with communicating in your content that you have worked with the product being reviewed.

Here's what SearchLiaison recently said about EEAT, SEO, and rankings.

“…just making claims, talking about a “rigorous testing process,'' and following an “EEAT checklist'' does not guarantee top rankings or somehow automatically improve page performance. .”

This is where SearchLiaison combines the gift of EEAT knowledge.

“We talk about EEAT because it’s a concept that aligns with how we rank great content.”

Unable to itemize EEAT into checklist

Remember how we established that relevance is a concept, not a collection of keywords or entities? Relevance just answers a question.

The same goes for EEAT. That's not what you do. It's close to who you are.

SearchLiaison elaborates:

“…our automated systems will never look at a page and see a claim like, 'I tested this!' And I think that only makes it better. Rather, what we talk about at EEAT is around what people find useful in content. Doing things for people in general is something our automated systems seek rewards for using various signals. ”

Deepen your understanding of EEAT

I hope it's clear by now that EEAT is not added to or demonstrated on a web page. This is a concept, just like relevance.

A good way to tell if it's appropriate is when someone asks you a question about your family and you answer it. Most people are pretty experts and have enough experience to answer that question. That's EEAT and how he should treat EEAT when publishing content, whether it's YMYL content or product reviews. Expertise is like answering questions about your family, it's just a concept.

Featured image by Shutterstock/Roman Samborskyi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/e-e-a-ts-google-ranking-influence-decoded/509959/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos