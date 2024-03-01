Google's new math app uses AI to solve almost any problem: Here's how it works





Stuck on a difficult math problem? Google's latest app uses AI to help you solve the problem.

Two years ago, Google announced the acquisition of a math problem-solving app called Photomath. And earlier this week, the app officially became part of the company's app umbrella.

The app itself isn't new, debuting in 2014 and has since been downloaded over 100 million times. But now it's officially a Google app. Students will work on a wide range of mathematics, from basic elementary school problems such as division and multiplication to advanced mathematics such as trigonometry and calculus.

Scan the app for issues and the AI ​​will take action. After a while, an answer will appear with step-by-step details on how to solve your problem. The second half is probably the most useful part of this app. In addition to providing solutions, students can also learn how to get the same answers on their own.

Several other apps do the same, but Photomath is recognized by users as not only the most accurate, but also the fastest.

The app's camera can recognize both printed and handwritten problems, and also displays multiple ways of solving problems in different ways. It also works without requiring a data connection or her Wi-Fi connection, so parents can let their kids use it without worrying about their kids wandering online.

If you think apps like this are just a way for students to get their homework done in record time, they're much more than that. It certainly happens, but it has many other uses, such as for parents to check their child's homework, students to practice before a test, make up for missed classes, or simply as a 24/7 tutor. there is.

What's the need for Photomath when Google Lens already has a homework filter designed to solve the problem? As AI becomes more and more present in the classroom, Google will probably do more than its competitors. I guess it's just making sure to stay ahead of the curve. Although nothing has been announced, it's entirely possible that Photomath will be integrated into Google Lens and classic Google Search, making those features even more reliable.

