Aramark Earns Two Sports Business Top Tech Innovation Award Nominations – March 1, 2024, 11:23am EST





Aramark has been nominated in two categories for the 2024 SportsBusiness Journal Sports Business Tech Awards.

Digital ID by Aramark, ID Mission, and Zippin was named to the Venue Operations Technology of the Year list, and Cleveland Browns x Wicket x Mule x Tapin2 x Aramark was recognized as Technology Collaboration of the Year.

“Aramark is innovating the guest experience, revolutionizing speed of service and pushing the boundaries of what is possible for sports and entertainment venues,” said Alison Bardwell, president and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. I am working deeply on this.” “These nominations demonstrate our team’s continued dedication to exploring the latest technology to deliver the best possible food and beverage experience for our fans while delivering the best possible results for our clients. This is proof of that.”

Sports Business Awards: Tech – Venue Operations Technology of the Year

Aramark, Zippin, and ID Mission have teamed up to create a digital ID. It's a digital ID that allows fans to register with their face and verify their ID at his nine drink shops inside Empower Field on Mile His High in Denver. Digital ID is powered by ID Mission and Zippin technology.

Aramark introduced Express Beer at Cleveland Browns Stadium. It uses Wicket's facial recognition, Lava digital currency management, and Tapin2 POS products to provide age-verified alcohol sales tied to credit cards for a seamless process.

To kick off SBJ Tech Week, winners in each award category will be announced live on March 5th at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City and will receive the highest honor, “Best in Technology,” representing the greatest technological impact on sports. We will compete on “Sports Technology''. Industry in 2023.

About Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Aramark Sports + Entertainment offers more than 150 award-winning food, beverage, retail and facility services programs at premier stadiums, arenas, convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues and unique entertainment venues across North America. The company has received accolades for industry innovations such as autonomous markets, artificial intelligence-powered dining concepts, and high-profile events such as the MLB World Series, MLB at Field of Dreams, and NBA All-Star. In 2021, Aramark entered into a strategic partnership with the Philadelphia-based Starr Restaurant Organization, led by entrepreneur and James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr, a renowned culinary visionary. will bring his highly popular concept to customers across Aramark Sports+. entertainment portfolio. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE's list of “World's Most Admired Companies,” Fair360's “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Supplier Diversity,” and Newsweek's “America's Most Responsible Companies 2024.” ” list and HRC's “Best Companies to Work For.” “Toward LGBTQ Equality,'' which earned him a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/ARAMARK-15183522/news/Aramark-Snags-Nominations-in-Two-of-the-Top-Tech-Innovation-Awards-in-Sports-Business-46075545/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos