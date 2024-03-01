Info-Tech Research Group advises gaming and hospitality industries to bet big on exponential IT in new industry report





The company's benchmark report explains the imperative of exponential IT thinking in the gaming and hospitality industry. This study reveals important insights into the challenges facing organizations and highlights the need for industry IT leaders to redefine their approach to innovation. By adopting Exponential IT principles, organizations can revolutionize the guest experience and thrive in an ever-evolving environment.

TORONTO , March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – The gaming and hospitality industry faces a rapidly changing landscape characterized by technological advances and changing consumer expectations. This change poses multifaceted challenges for organizations in this sector. From navigating complex regulatory frameworks to meeting the demands of an increasingly competitive market, the need for innovative solutions is paramount. To help the industry's IT leaders meet these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has released its latest benchmark report, Driving Innovation in the Gaming and Hospitality Industry with an Exponential IT Mindset.

Info-Tech Research Group's Blueprint for Driving Innovation in the Gaming and Hospitality Industry with an Exponential IT Mindset provides five key points for IT leaders to assess innovation maturity and drive Exponential IT within their industry. It emphasizes the following areas. (CNW Group/Infotech Research Group)

The company's research shows that IT leaders in the gaming and hospitality industry tend to be order-focused, with 32.5% leveraging IT innovation primarily to improve existing business processes rather than driving true innovation. doing. A recent report from Info-Tech provides a strategic roadmap for IT leaders to leverage exponential IT principles and chart a new path to growth in the digital age.

“IT leaders in the gaming and hospitality industry have struggled to gain the trust, recognition, and maturity to achieve innovative or business partner status,” said Senior Research Analyst, Info-Tech Research Group. said Elizabeth Silva. “This has delayed the industry in adopting innovative technologies and remaining competitive in the face of changing economic conditions.”

Info-Tech's report explains that despite its potential, the gaming and hospitality industry often views IT as a support function rather than a strategic business partner. This perception can hinder the adoption of innovative technologies and limit the industry's ability to meet the evolving needs of guests and compete in a digital-first economy. These factors are further exacerbated by a highly regulated environment, which acts as a barrier to entry for many technologies and hinders organizations' digital transformation efforts.

“Achieving an exponential IT mindset requires a strong foundation and subset of capabilities to successfully execute initiatives and remain competitive within the gaming and hospitality industry,” explained Silva. To do. “IT leaders need a detailed understanding of their businesses and deep knowledge of emerging technologies to match business opportunities with innovative technology capabilities while managing risk and change.”

To address the challenges of the gaming and hospitality industry, Info-Tech in its report identifies five key areas for IT leaders to assess innovation maturity and drive Exponential IT: Masu.

1. Organizational excellence:

Innovation Mission Transformational Leadership Culture of Innovation Vision and Strategy

2. Insight and intelligence:

Business context Strategic foresight Emerging technology expertise Strategic alignment

3. Agile ideas:

Data-driven decision making Ability to identify opportunities Business engagement Risk management

4. Team ability:

Resources and Investments Talent and Skills Change Management Partnerships and Ecosystems

5. Executing innovation:

Governance Embedded Security Infrastructure Execution Capability

Info-Tech's Exponential IT Mindset Drives Innovation in the Gaming and Hospitality Industry report explores the importance of adopting an exponential IT mindset to drive innovation for IT leaders in the gaming and hospitality industry. is emphasized. By adopting this mindset, organizations in this industry can revolutionize the customer experience, optimize operational efficiency, and move towards sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

For exclusive and timely commentary from gaming and hospitality industry expert Elizabeth Silva, and access to the complete blueprint for gaming and hospitality industry innovation with an exponential IT mindset, contact us below please. [email protected].

