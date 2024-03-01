Women in tech with Bird & Bird: At the forefront of innovation





To celebrate International Women's Day 2024, we're excited to launch our new Women in Tech series. In this series, you'll hear interesting stories from inspiring people who are leading the way on the innovation front.

In Episode 1, we hear from Nima Tisdall, Forbes 30 Under 30 and CEO and Operating Partner of Nordic Makers. Nordic Makers is a highly active business angel network in the Nordics, investing in and supporting the growth of early stage start-ups across the region.

Interviewed by Martin von Haller Gronbeck, Danish Tech & Communications Partner, Nima said he would like to foster a progressive startup environment in Northern Europe and keep the next generation of Scandinavian unicorns firmly on the agenda. We have outlined a vision for developing an ecosystem in Scandinavia that is conducive to

Listen to the podcast here and read the key takeaways from the podcast below.

Opportunities and challenges for women in technology: Despite progress, women and individuals from diverse backgrounds still face challenges in accessing capital and navigating male-dominated networks. Initiatives like women-only networks were a first step, but merging these with broader networks is critical to inclusivity and diversity in technology. Challenges in scaling Nordic startups: The Nordic countries excel at nurturing early-stage technology startups, but struggle to scale these companies. Limited access to capital and differences in scale-up strategies compared to the United States are major challenges. Bridging the geopolitical gap: Nordic and the EU have the potential to play a key role in the global technology sector by providing ethical alternatives to data processing and fostering innovation within the region. Masu. Networking and access to capital: Network connections have a huge impact on access to capital and opportunities, creating challenges for those outside of existing circles in securing investment. Diverse perspectives drive innovation: Embracing diverse perspectives, including gender, ethnicity, and socio-economic backgrounds, fosters innovation and strengthens technology ecosystems. The importance of inclusive networks: Professional networks can provide support, but it's important to ensure inclusivity, avoid reinforcing silos, and encourage collaboration and diversity. Generational change in technology culture: Gradual changes in technology culture, particularly regarding diversity and inclusion, are occurring across generations and indicate positive changes in attitudes and practices. Equitable funding: Efforts must be made to ensure equitable funding, with a focus on supporting women founders and underrepresented groups, to drive balanced growth and innovation in technology. is. Focus on sustainability: Nima's journey to date includes the creation of her Blue Lobster, a digital marketplace for sustainable fishing, particularly in sustainable fishing in Denmark. It emphasizes the importance of addressing gender issues.

These takeaways provide insight into both the opportunities and challenges within the Nordic technology ecosystem and highlight the importance of sustainability, scalability and diversity in driving innovation and growth. .

