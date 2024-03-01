Google takes tough stance against developers who don't follow Play Store policies





Google is cracking down on developers who don't follow its new app billing policies. Possible actions include removing non-compliant apps from the app store.

Google said in a blog post on Friday that up to 10 companies have chosen not to follow Google's policies and have asked the court for interim protection. Google added that these developers comply with other app stores' payment policies.

However, Google did not reveal the names of these 10 companies.

We always respected local laws. Over the years, no court or regulator has denied Google Play the right to charge for the value and services it provides. On February 9th, the Supreme Court also refused to intervene in our rights. The company further said in the post that some developers who have been denied interim protection have begun to participate fairly in our business model and ecosystem, while others are choosing to find ways not to participate. Stated.

You may recall that last month, the Supreme Court rejected several companies' petitions to prevent Google from delisting their apps. The court then listed the case for the next hearing on March 19.

Google said in a blog post that allowing this minority of developers to receive discriminatory treatment while the vast majority of developers comply creates an unfair playing field across the ecosystem, creating an unfair playing field for all others. He stressed that this would put apps and games at a competitive disadvantage.

The company also pointed out that it had given developers more than three years, including three weeks, from the Supreme Court's order to prepare for the new system.

The company said that more than 200,000 Indian developers using Google Play comply with its policies. In addition, less than 60 developers on Google Play will be subject to fees of more than 15% according to the new tiered pricing program.

Google and developers around the world have been at loggerheads for years over the fees the company charges for app store transactions. Apple has faced similar backlash. Over the years, Google and Apple have made several changes to their app store policies to reassure developers.

In India, several startups have spoken out against Google's app store policies. Some have taken legal action. In January, the Madras High Court rejected an application by a group of companies, including Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi.com, Unacademy and Kuku FM, challenging Google's new user-selective pricing structure.

Meanwhile, Indian fintech company PhonePe has launched a digi app store Indus AppStore. The app store, which is touted as a Made in India app store, will support his 12 languages.

Listing apps on the Indus Appstore Developer Platform is free for the first year and then a nominal annual fee applies. Indus Appstore does not charge developers any platform fees or fees for in-app payments. Developers are free to integrate any payment gateway within their apps, the company said in a post.

