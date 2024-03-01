CEE defense technology takes center stage





Before the Ukraine war, defense technology received relatively little attention in Central and Eastern European countries. But recent events have changed everything.

The Ukraine war is the first major conflict to feature a large-scale cyber attack. The evolution of warfare, including cyber, has made digital technologies fundamental. As global military spending increases, particularly for cybersecurity technology, support from private sector technology and defense companies has become essential for governments in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and elsewhere. At the same time, increased cyber-attacks are increasing defense budgets in the public and private sectors, making defense a necessity rather than a choice.

Cybersecurity is a major concern for military planners. NATO's recent Vilnius summit highlighted new priorities, including centers of critical undersea infrastructure. Center of Excellence in Space, Climate Change and Security. New cyber defense initiatives and support capabilities. A commitment to protecting energy infrastructure. Quantum technology, biotechnology and strategies for human enhancement. and plans for artificial intelligence and autonomy. These technologies rely on digital applications and expertise.

Support for defense start-ups includes the NATO Innovation Fund, a €1 billion venture capital fund backed by 23 NATO countries, including Central and Eastern European countries, to finance early-stage defense technology companies. Another of his NATO projects, Diana (Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic), is a startup accelerator focused on technologies such as AI, quantum computing, and biotechnology, and provides access to innovators to her NATO resources. provides access to

The EU is also encouraging defense SMEs. In 2022, the European Defense Fund will invest in more than 60 joint research and development projects, including military cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, technologies such as space warfare and cyber warfare, and disruptive technologies such as quantum computing and emerging technologies. Announced funding of 1 billion euros. material. Notably, more than 40% of participating companies are small and medium-sized enterprises. A further €832 million in funding was announced last year.

AI is the most prominent civilian digital technology being adapted for defense applications. It is already transforming some military fields, enabling the processing and analysis of vast amounts of data. Future developments will likely include fully autonomous weapons and vehicle systems, AI-enhanced command and control systems, AI-driven training systems, and satellite imagery and analysis of force movements and potential targets at unprecedented scale and speed. included. AI also has great potential to enhance cyber security in monitoring, threat detection, and recovery.

Meanwhile, digital modeling and digital twinning have become invaluable, helping to eliminate design flaws and reduce development time in military hardware. Digital twinning can also shorten equipment maintenance cycles.

Just one security flaw can have serious consequences

Many cyberattacks aim to extort money or steal data, but they also aim to interfere in political processes, damage critical infrastructure, influence public opinion, cause economic damage, or compromise civilian security. Some are aimed at. Hackers see private sector organizations as softer targets.

Critical infrastructure is often operated by companies that are key to the supply chains that power national security services, and the EU and NATO are also providing additional cyber defense guidance and support to similar companies. .

Some cyberattacks are causing real damage. Last December, an attack on Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest telecommunications operator, left 24 million users without service, with attackers reportedly gaining access to its systems undetected before causing an outage. It is being

This incident is a reminder that a single security lapse can have serious consequences.

Opportunity for innovation

Effective cybersecurity requires continuous reassessment. This applies to government, military, and the private sector. For example, the NATO Cooperative Cyber ​​Defense Center of Excellence in Estonia attests to the rapid evolution of the IT sector in the CEE region.

The EU is strengthening its cyber defense partnership with NATO to deter, defend and counter all cyber threats, both in conflict and peacetime. One aspect involves helping major companies and other organizations in member countries protect themselves. Laws and regulations are also strengthening cyber defenses. The soon to be adopted EU Cyber ​​Resilience Act will introduce cybersecurity requirements for connected devices to address potential vulnerabilities in hardware and software.

Modern militaries use non-military systems alongside traditional military technologies. For example, systems designed for civilian purposes, from weather forecasts and geolocation apps to mobile phones and digital imagery, can easily be adapted for use on the battlefield.

Innovative dual-use technologies are of increasing interest to military leaders in a more traditional sense. For many years, private sector innovation was faster and better funded than state-run research and development. Technologies that could be critical to future military applications, such as AI, are now controlled by corporations rather than governments.

While some small and medium-sized enterprises participate fully in the development of innovative technology, larger and better-resourced companies integrate this technology with existing systems and manage cross-platform operations. more likely to provide the comprehensive solution you need. However, some small and medium-sized enterprises will grow into such core businesses on their own.

Before the Ukraine war, defense technology received relatively little attention in Central and Eastern European countries. But recent events have changed everything. This sector is poised to grow in CEE, offering opportunities for innovation, financing, and strategic mergers and acquisitions, as well as long-term security for everyone in the region.

