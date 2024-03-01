Apple issues strict warning about new iPhone updates





Apple's biggest midcycle update ever for the iPhone is coming soon (and exactly when). Big upgrades are coming to all iPhone users everywhere, including major security upgrades for iMessage. But the biggest change is for iPhone users in the EU in response to the Digital Markets Act. Today, Apple told me what these changes mean and how it could affect all users, especially if the US or UK governments decide to follow suit with their own legislation. He explained what was there.

Apple iOS 17.4 will change everything

David Phelan

The changes for iPhone users in the EU are comprehensive. Apple is opening up the iOS system to allow sideloading of apps on alternative marketplaces, allowing web browsers that aren't based on WebKit that underpins Safari, and making other payment mechanisms other than Apple Pay available on phones. It is requested that it be made available for use.

Apple has now released a 32-page white paper stating that while they are taking every precaution possible to maintain the privacy and security of iPhone users, they cannot guarantee that they will be as secure as before. He explains that it is not possible.

Apple explained to me that they have introduced new features to protect users, but that their current arrangements do not allow them to protect users in the way they can. “To become DMA compliant, we created new options for developers and users and built over 600 new APIs and developer tools to enable these changes,” the whitepaper states. Masu. New options include enabling sideloading to allow EU users to download apps through app marketplaces other than the App Store, enabling alternative methods of payment processing in the App Store, and many other changes . This required us to change the uniquely successful approach we have taken to protect the security and privacy of our users and keep them safe.

Some organizations, for example banks, have contacted Apple to express their concerns and say they want to remain only on the App Store and may not allow apps to be downloaded to devices with sideloaded apps. He said it might be considered. . Currently, Apple has no way to tell banks whether an iPhone has downloaded an app from an external marketplace, for example.

Apple is wary that predatory payment methods, mobile ransomware, and consumer spyware could become concentrated on iPhones if they are deemed vulnerable or less secure.

For me, the key words for this whitepaper are: In reality, EU users will no longer have the option of staying solely in the App Store and retaining all of Apple's industry-leading protections, even if they wanted to.

Of course, users can easily decide whether to use only the App Store, a web browser such as WebKit-based Safari, or choose to pay with Apple Pay.

You may also want to add apps to your phone that aren't on the App Store. Apple is also concerned about this, saying it has no control over external content. This means that Apple cannot block apps that contain content that it does not allow on the App Store, such as apps that distribute pornography or that encourage the consumption of tobacco or e-cigarette products, illegal drugs, or excessive amounts. Prevent apps that contain large amounts of alcohol or pirated content (or steal ideas or intellectual property from other developers) from becoming available on alternative app marketplaces.

Spotify has already responded to the white paper, saying that Apple is trying to scare everyone about privacy and security.

The changes are coming to iPhone in the next few days, but it could be weeks or longer before we see their effects.

