'Grand Theft Auto VI' means every day is office day for Rockstar





Rockstar Games will require employees to return to the office starting in April, Bloomberg reported. This comes ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto VI next year. The game has been the subject of leaks, and Rockstar's rationale has led to an RTO push regarding security.

Rockstar Games just issued an ultimatum to return to the office, in hopes of increasing productivity and curbing data leaks ahead of its biggest game launch in more than a decade. There is.

Bloomberg reports that the developer of the game “Grand Theft Auto” is giving employees five days a week starting in April as it enters the final stages of development on the next game in the series, “Grand Theft Auto VI.” It was reported that he requested that he return to the office.

According to Bloomberg, like many companies with RTO obligations, Rockstar's head of publishing Jen Kolbe said in an email to staff that the most anticipated game of all time is The company cited “productivity” as one of the reasons for the move to bring back employees before releasing one of the products.

But she didn't stop there. Employees were told that “security” was also a factor.

Billions of dollars worth of intellectual property and revenue

Security has always been a top priority at Rockstar.

The company, which has sold more than 195 million copies of “Grand Theft Auto V” and made about $8 billion since its release in 2013, is secretive and uses some of the industry's most closely guarded secrets to protect its intellectual property. Requiring employees to sign part of a retention agreement.

For example, Ned Luke, who was the voice actor for one of the main characters in the previous game, was worried that he would be fired from GTAV after his friends found out about his involvement in GTAV ahead of schedule. He once said. Until then, his work on the game had been kept secret.

But Rockstar, which adopted remote work during the coronavirus pandemic in preparation for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, had some security issues to address.

A major problem occurred in September 2022 after hackers released early footage of the game. The company claimed that the cause was “a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information.”

“We are deeply disappointed to have to share details of our next game with you in this way,” Rockstar said at the time on X and later on Twitter.

The company faced a new breach after the game's first official trailer was leaked in December. GTA Base said the leak is suspected to have come from the Rockstar developer's son, adding that this person appears to have taken possession and distributed it to TikTok.

There's clearly a reason why Rockstar is worried about losing its employees' attention ahead of its release next year after 12 years of development.

It makes any mitigation more difficult.

Mandating RTOs has faced fierce opposition from employees who feel pushed back into the office over vague concepts like increased productivity, collaboration, and performance.

A study published last month based on an analysis of RTO data from 137 S&P 500 companies gave weight to the claims of workers critical of RTO mandates after finding the policy made little change in stated goals. has been done.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier previously said the gaming industry is proving that remote work is productive and practical, with games like Spider-Man 2 being made from home. .

Rockstar staff will likely cite this as a reason not to bring them back to the office.

Rockstar's decision comes a year after 170 Rockstar employees signed a petition “against the compulsory three-day office shift”, the UK Independent Union said.

Rockstar employees, represented by a union, accused the developer of “broken promises” and said they were concerned about the “increasing risk of overwork” the company has been accused of in the past.

One anonymous worker quoted in the union statement said working from home was a “lifeline” that allowed staff to balance caring responsibilities, manage disabilities and relocate if necessary. said.

It remains to be seen whether Rockstar will decide to soften its stance.

