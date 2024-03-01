Panaracer Completely Revamps GravelKing Tire Series





Panaracer GravelKing tires have been on the market for a while now, as this year marks the model's 10th anniversary. It's actually been 10 years. This was one of the first gravel-specific tires to hit the market and has been highly praised ever since. We've featured the Gravel King SK model in our Best Gravel Tires guide, and now it looks like the Japanese brand is ready to overhaul and update this popular tire.

Panaracer says it has been busy over the past two years developing new technology and specifications for the entire Gravel King (GK) series. Panaracer says that despite product line updates and new sizes offered over the years, the speed at which gravel wheel and tire technology is evolving requires a fundamental overhaul.

This overhaul means new branding, new logos, new tread patterns, new size options, new bead technology and even new compounds and models. Full details of the full tire range are not yet known, but we believe the new GravelKing tires will cost £54.99 each, with the Plus and R-Line models priced at £64.99. (International pricing TBA).

Panaracer appears set to launch its first new GK model since 2017. It is in the form of GK X1. The brand claims the X1 is the fastest GK tire ever, and it has been in development for over two years using feedback from testers, athletes and the brand's technical team.

Tire details are still pretty scarce, and we'll do some testing in time, but what we know so far is that the X1 has an aggressive, fast-rolling tread that makes it great on wet, muddy terrain. All it claims is that it has excellent clearing. And controllability has also improved.

The X1 will feature a new GK logo and packaging created by Panaracer, which will also help differentiate the new model from the old one. Only the name and model tread are set to remain the same.

(Image provided by Panaracer) Review of size

The original GK tires were designed around an internal rim width of 17 mm according to Panaracer, which is very narrow compared to modern rim standards.

The brand says the new tires offer improved compatibility with hookless rims, as well as improved mounting and specification, and generally more modern design specifications. Tire sizes start at 30c and increase by 5 up to 50c. 32, 38, and 43c sizes are discontinued.

32 tires are still seen in the cyclocross world and on today's roads, but gravel bikes tend to be fitted and run with larger volume tires.

Panaracer says the 650b, 26-inch and 29-inch options will remain available.

(Image credit: Panaracer) New bead technology and fresh compounds

Panaracer is also announcing new “BeadLock” technology to go along with the new series. The brand says BeadLock is a redesigned tire bead that should be compatible with a “wide range” of rim types, both hookless and hooked. They also claim it means tubeless tire installation can be accomplished with just a standard floor pump.

There will also be a new tire compound in the form of the ZSG Gravel compound, which uses what Panaracer calls its Zero Grip Slip material. The brand says it's designed for superior performance on gravel and paved roads, ensuring low rolling resistance while maintaining grip.

Finally, updated TuffTex and TuffTex+ material technology is incorporated into GK tire casings to provide durability and puncture resistance. Similarly, the new TuffTex R material is used in the most flexible and lightweight GK casing, delivering the lowest rolling resistance possible in a GK tire.

