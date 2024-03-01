



Spiceworks News & Insights brings you the key technology events for March 2024 and a curated conference catalog all in one place. Check out the 7 most important etching conferences coming up this month.

After a hectic few months for the tech industry, dominated by January's Consumer Electronics Show and February's Mobile World Congress Barcelona, ​​the arrival of spring in late March should set in motion the rest of the year.

As temperatures rise this month, so will excitement for the opportunity to show off your winter tech creations at upcoming technology conferences. Technologists also view events as a way to connect, network, and learn from industry peers and experts.

But as the data on tech layoffs shows, not everything is rosy. According to Layoffs.fyi, in his first two months of 2024 he laid off 49,386 technical professionals. This equates to an average of 24,693 monthly layoffs, which is higher than the 2023 average of 21,916.25 technical layoffs.

The goal appears to be to reduce waste and increase operational efficiency. 2023 was a year of efficiency for Meta, reducing its workforce by approximately 22%, followed by revenue growth of 25% year over year in Q4 2024 and 16% for all of 2023 . At the same time, Meta's net profit increased by 201% (year-on-year) in Q4 2023 and by 69% in the 12 months to December 2023.

While Meta focuses on creating leaner teams and taking a measured approach to hiring to increase efficiency, other companies are looking to fill operational gaps in their organizations. depends on technology. In this regard, conferences serve as a means to expose companies to technology and encourage rapid adoption of said technology for growth and efficiency.

Therefore, conferences can be an industry vehicle for meeting customers, investors, and other stakeholders as well as potential vendors. Check out Spiceworks News & Insights' selection of tech conferences to watch in March 2024.

Top Tech Conferences in March 2024 1. SXSW 2024

South by Southwest (SXSW) itself isn't a pure technology event, but that's exactly what adds to the appeal of this conference in Austin. SXSW 2024 is all about technology, education, culture, performance arts including film and television, music, comedy, and more.

With more than 450 sessions scheduled across 24 conference tracks and hundreds of trade shows where business leaders, technologists, and investors rub shoulders with celebrities, downtown Austin turns into a festive carnival.

SXSW 2019 drew 417,400 people to Austin (including 73,716 at the conference), but in 2022 that number has dropped to 278,681, as you know. But attendance in 2023 has increased to 345,066, of which 76,015 came specifically for the conference, a healthy indicator of what to expect in Austin in mid-March. is.

Stay tuned for the Spiceworks News & Insights event guide for SXSW 2024.

Location: Multiple venues in Austin, Texas

Date: March 8th to 16th, 2024

Attendance: Offline.Paid registration required

2. Game developer conference

Game Developers Conference (GDC), the mecca for all things gaming, returned to San Francisco last year with 28,000 attendees. The event is sponsored by major companies in the technology industry, including Google, Microsoft, Meta, game studios Tencent, Unity, Epic, and more.

The five-day conference is designed to foster education and networking for game development professionals, including programmers, designers, artists, producers, and business leaders. GDC 2024 will feature more than 690 sessions across 16 tracks, including talks, advocacy, core concepts, workshops, panels, roundtable discussions, keynotes, and more.

Don't miss the GDC pitch. Ten studios will compete to show off their game pitching skills for an all-access pass to GDC 2025.

Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco, California

Date: March 18th to 22nd, 2024

Attendance: Offline.Paid registration required

3. Adobe Summit 2024

Adobe Summit 2024 is a three-day digital experience conference with over 200 sessions across 12 tracks. Shaquille O'Neal will co-host a conference where Adobe will announce new products.

This is Adobe's largest conference of the year, hosted by Adobe IT professionals for marketers and digital experience creators. Adobe's commitment to generative AI was evident last year with Sensei GenAI Services.

Most recently, this week we announced Project Music GenAI Control. It will be interesting to see how the company steers its strategy in helping companies create business experiences. Some of them will be unveiled at Adobe Summit 2024.

Location: Venetian Convention and Expo Center, Las Vegas, NV

Date: March 26-28, 2024

Attendance: Offline.Paid registration required | Online; free elective session

MORE: Show me the data: Aberdeen experts talk IT spending in new Spotlight Series meetup

4. Enterprise Connect

Leading Enterprise Collaboration and Communications features keynote speakers from senior executives from Microsoft, Zoom, Cisco, and RingCentral, as well as 12 other enterprise speakers seeking insight into the latest developments in the space.

Enterprise Connect 2024 will feature 126 sessions across 10 tracks, innovative technology showcases and exhibits, workshops, and other learning opportunities. Find out who won the Best of Enterprise Connect 2024 award from the six finalists on March 26th.

Location: Gaylord Palms, Orlando, Florida

Date: March 25-28, 2024

Attendance: Offline.Paid registration required

5. DevOps Conference – Global

This year marks the 11th edition of the global DevOps Conference, held in London, UK. This year, the focus seems to be on the rise of AI and how software development and product teams can transition accordingly.

The in-person conference has so far received more than 10,000 registrations from 117 countries. Over 60 speakers will appear.

Location: Convene, London, UK

Date: March 18th to 22nd, 2024

Attendance: Offline.Paid registration required | Online session, registration required

6. Georgia Technology Summit

The Georgia Technology Summit is relatively small, with over 1,200 guests, three keynotes, 12 sessions, and over 50 exhibitors. Georgia Technology Summit is a regional technology conference that primarily represents the state's technology presence.

Organizers will also highlight the top 40 innovative companies ripe for success, which you should also look forward to.

Location: Signs Hotel, Atlanta, Georgia

Date: March 28, 2024

Attendance: Offline.Paid registration required

7. Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

The age of AI is yet another reminder of the importance of data and the value it can unlock. That's why this congregation of chief data analytics officers and data and analytics leaders has an exciting outlook.

This summit will be a treasure trove of data-driven insights, strategies, and frameworks for technologists and business leaders. Seven tracks feature roundtable discussions, case studies, bake-offs, and more, primarily advice on how to get the most out of your data-related investments.

Location: Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, Lake Buena Vista (near Orlando), Florida

Date: March 11-13, 2024

Attendance: Offline.Paid registration required

Which tech conferences are you looking forward to attending? Share with us on LinkedInOpens in new window, XOpens in new window, or FacebookOpens in new window. We look forward to hearing from you!

Image source: Shutterstock

Other events

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/tech-general/articles/top-tech-conferences-in-march-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos