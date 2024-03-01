Google Workspace updates: A roundup of weekly Google Workspace updates





3 New Updates Unless otherwise noted, the following features are available to all Google Workspace customers and are either fully released or in the process of being rolled out. If you start both an immediate release and a planned release at the same time, the rollout must take no more than 15 business days to complete. Otherwise, each stage of the deployment must take no more than 15 business days to complete. Improved playback of videos uploaded to Google Drive.

Enables generation and playback of Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) video transcoding for all new videos uploaded to Google Drive. DASH transcoding provides adaptive bitrate playback, allowing users to receive higher or lower resolution playback based on aspects such as local network quality. As a result of this change, please also note the following:

Improved join time (the time it takes for you to click play and actually start playing) Reduced rebuffering during both normal and fast playback This feature applies to all new videos uploaded to Drive , but existing Videos in Drive will be updated by the end of the year. | Currently deployed in immediate release and planned release domains. | Available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

Enhanced search within the Google Drive app

We're improving the Google Drive search experience on iOS devices (Android coming soon), including:

We've simplified access to query filters by introducing filter categories that can be accessed directly below the search bar and include filters for file type, owner, and last modified date. As you type your query, relevant query filters appear, making it easy to select a filter and saving you the time and effort of typing a complete search. Adds options to further refine your search after reaching the search results page. These updates are now available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with their own iOS devices who have an individual Google Account. | We will provide updates once they are available for Android devices. | Learn more about searching for files in Google Drive.

Extend long-running queries in connected sheets

Last year, we increased the timeout period for BigQuery and Looker from 5 to 10 minutes. The timeout period has been increased to 20-30 minutes, and starting this week Connected Sheets users can now see the status of their queries in Google Sheets and easily cancel them. In addition to the ability to analyze data from queries that scan even larger data sets in spreadsheets, these user control enhancements allow for further monitoring, especially when queries take a long time to complete. I'm looking forward to it. | Currently deployed in immediate release and planned release domains. | Available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. | Learn more about Connected Sheets in Looker and using Connected Sheets to analyze and update his BigQuery data in Google Sheets.Previous notice

The following announcement was published on the Workspace Updates blog earlier this week. See the original blog post for more information.

Now generally available: Import and convert sensitive Excel files to Google Sheets with client-side encryption You can now import and convert sensitive Excel files to Google Sheets with client-side encryption. Ta. | Available only to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers. | Learn more about working with encrypted files in Sheets.

Easily identify which unread threads are most relevant to you in Google Chat

We understand that with multiple threads in many spaces, it can be difficult to identify which unread threads are most relevant to you. To provide more context upfront, conversation views now display avatars for participants in unread threads. It's now much easier to decide which threads to read and reply to without having to click to open a thread side panel. | Learn more about participant avatars in unread chat threads.

Available in open beta: Group admin roles can now be provisioned to specific group types

You can now assign the Group Administrator role to security or non-security groups. Previously, users with the Group Administrator role had access to all groups in the organization. This change allows administrators to more granularly delegate group management responsibilities and limit access to the most sensitive groups to only those who absolutely need them. | Learn more about the group admin role beta.

A new way to annotate Google Docs

We're excited to announce a new feature in Google Docs: Markup. This gives you more flexibility when providing feedback within your documentation. A new markup experience lets you add handwritten annotations to documents using a stylus or finger when using an Android device. | Learn more about document markup.

Make one-on-one calls directly with people outside your video calling network with Google Meet mobile

Earlier this year, we introduced cloud-encrypted one-on-one video calls between users within the same domain using the Meet mobile app. In the coming weeks, users outside your domain will be able to initiate one-on-one video calls with you and your girlfriend, and vice versa. Administrators will now be able to preconfigure this feature on or off for users using new administrative controls. | Learn more about his 1:1 calls using Google Meet mobile.

Endpoint Education Upgrade makes it easy to manage and protect your school accounts and mobile devices, all from within the Google Admin console.

This year, Google announced the Endpoint Education Upgrade. This adds enterprise endpoint management capabilities to Google Workspace for Education editions. Endpoint management allows administrators to manage and secure mobile phones and tablets used throughout the school directly from the admin console. | Available only with Education Standard and Education Plus. | Learn more about Endpoint Education Upgrade.

Set client-side encryption as the default mode for new emails, events, and files on mobile

Administrators can now turn on client-side encryption (CSE) by default for newly created Gmail messages and replies, newly created Google Calendar events, and newly uploaded Google Drive files on Android and iOS. You can now set it to: | Available only to Workspace Enterprise Plus customers. | Learn more about the default mode of client-side encryption.

