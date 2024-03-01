Enabling deep tech and innovation ecosystems in Vietnam, Taiwan and Africa





Published 3 hours ago

Submitted by Qualcomm, Inc.

Written by Sudeep Roy

Welcome to the Ecosystem Enablement blog series. Here, we highlight the key activities Qualcomm is driving around the world to help the broader technology ecosystem thrive, and the impact our programs are having in various emerging markets around the world.

In Vietnam, Taiwan, and Africa, Qualcomm's ecosystem programs accelerated innovation and intellectual property (IP) creation around the world in 2023. Last year, we shared information about US programs like The Inventors Patent Academy, startup incubation, and fostering women's entrepreneurship. IP training in India. But our work didn't end there. Take a closer look at this update to see how we empower startups, champion entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, and raise IP awareness globally.

10 Vietnamese startups will exhibit their products and services at the QVICs 2023 finale event to be held in Hanoi on September 20, 2023.

Vietnam

The Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC), launched in December 2019, fosters startups in several transformational technologies. In collaboration with Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology, we will foster the growth of innovative small and medium-sized enterprises through Qualcomm's technology, intellectual property, and business expertise, while fostering Vietnam's technology ecosystem.

The QVIC program provides seed funding, awards, and financial incentives for patent filing, as well as technology training, lab support, business coaching, intellectual property rights (IPR) mentorship, and business development assistance.

To date, QVIC has developed multimedia applications such as 5G connectivity, smart infrastructure, robotics and drones, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), agricultural technology, hospitality, healthcare, and augmented capabilities. We have developed 29 startups in the technology field. Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR).

In total, these startups have raised more than $32 million in funding, produced more than 25 commercial products, filed more than 87 domestic and international patents, and contributed to the realization of the Vietnamese government's digital innovation policy. In 2024, QVIC plans to incubate 10 more exciting startups from Vietnam.

Over the past 20 years, our presence in Vietnam has changed significantly. Programs such as QVIC are cutting-edge, from his 5G and AI/ML at the edge to his IoT and robotics that will empower local entrepreneurs and shape the future of innovation in this important region of Southeast Asia. We are driving rapid adoption of technology.

Learn more about 29 Vietnamese startups nurtured through the QVIC program

At the 10th anniversary of Taiwan's international startup exhibition “Meet Taipei” to be held in Taipei on December 1, 2023, 10 Taiwanese startups will exhibit their products and services.

Taiwan

Since 2019, Qualcomm Innovate in Taiwan Challenge (QITC) has nurtured 49 top-tier startups through five annual incubation cycles. These dynamic companies specialize in artificial intelligence of things (AIoT), augmented reality (XR), edge computing, robotics, drones, smart infrastructure, healthcare, wearables, automotive and multimedia devices.

Key elements of the mentorship program include helping startups strengthen their innovation and go-to-market plans, while supporting rapid technology adoption and expanding product and service roadmaps. Startups are incubated in two innovation labs based in Taipei and Kaohsiung. Given Taiwan's strong capabilities in specialized semiconductors, computing, and AIoT, startups can act as catalysts to the broader industry by quickly identifying monetizable use cases for advanced technologies .

Through close collaboration with the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), the vibrant Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), and the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center (KEC), the QITC program supports the creation of intellectual property. promote and identify locally relevant technologies. We help startups globalize and foster skills development in key emerging technology areas.

What is noteworthy is the strong interest in intellectual property creation by Taiwanese startups. The startup has so far applied for his 59 patents through the program's incentives, but the patenting journey continues beyond incubation and has applied for a total of more than 327 domestic and international patents through its own efforts. (of which 133 have already been obtained).

Learn more about 49 Taiwanese startups nurtured through the QITC program

In 2023, 10 African startups were nurtured through the Qualcomm Make in Africa (QMIA) Startup Mentorship Program.

Africa

In December 2022, we announced the launch of the Africa Innovation Platform, a series of mentorship, education and training programs created to support the development of Africa's emerging technology ecosystem. The platform will provide resources and support to local universities, small and medium-sized startups, and grant participants to provide Qualcomm Technologies engineers with cutting-edge solutions for mobile platforms and technologies such as 4G, 5G, and IoT. Allows you to experience the suite of features. , AI and machine learning.

The Qualcomm Make in Africa (QMIA) Startup Mentorship Program is designed for promising early stage companies keen to apply advanced connectivity, AI and processing technologies to innovative end-to-end system solutions, including hardware and is an equity-free mentorship program that identifies startups. We provided these companies with business coaching, access to engineering consulting for product development, and guidance on intellectual property protection. Ten startups from Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda were selected from over 550 applicants from 34 countries. These startups represent several industry sectors, including electric vehicle (EV) transportation, precision agriculture, rapid composting, continuous blood sugar monitoring for diabetes, AI-based medical image analysis, and computing.

Upon completing the mentorship phase, the startups participated in a finale event on December 11, 2023 to showcase their products and services in front of African industry, government, academia, and mobile operators. Additionally, we announced patent filing incentives and social impact grants.

Another program launched for African inventors is a free online IP education program in collaboration with South African law firm Adams and Adams. Called “Learn To Protect Africa,” it provides comprehensive training on intellectual property fundamentals such as patents, copyrights, trademarks, and IP integration.incorporate into business model

To implement the Africa Innovation Platform, our representatives have engaged and collaborated with governments, industry associations and other key stakeholders across the continent, including the African Telecommunications Union (ATU). We look forward to engaging with 10 more African startups as part of our 2024 Startup Mentorship Program.

Learn more about 10 African startups nurtured through the QMIA program

Our global technology ecosystem: fostering innovation, IP generation and entrepreneurship

I believe Qualcomm is the world's leading mobile technology innovator. As we advance research and development, our vision extends to long-term investments that drive technology growth and power complex ecosystems around the world. From science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent to universities, startups and government initiatives, we plant the seeds of tomorrow.

Our commitment to regional innovation takes concrete form through our incubation and mentorship programs. These incubators foster startups in important technology sectors. Guided by Qualcomm Technologies' engineering expertise, these emerging ventures incorporate advanced technology. Business coaching, IP programs, and strategic training will set them up for success. Notably, our program does not take any equity or ownership of the intellectual property that startups generate to protect their innovations.

Since 2016, our Startup Initiative has incubated or mentored 220 startups. These emerging markets, India, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Africa, are seeing a surge in design talent, strong supply chains, and local manufacturing capacity. Here startups are leveraging the power of his 4G, 5G and hybrid AI. The company's end-to-end IoT applications span healthcare, smart cities, agricultural technology, smart home, automotive, advanced computing, semiconductor design, XR, wearables, robotics, and drones. As digital trends continue to grow, Qualcomm's tradition of fostering innovation remains strong.

Learn more about our global ecosystem enablement program

