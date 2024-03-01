What surprised me about Apple's Vision Pro Store demo





The easiest way to test drive Vision Pro is to schedule a 30-minute employee-guided demo session at an Apple Store. Even though I've already tried it out myself at the office and have been reporting on mixed reality headsets for weeks, there was still a lot to learn just by sitting down and getting a walkthrough from the official Apple Store.

My curiosity wasn't what it would be like to use it. I've already done that by sharing it with my colleague Scott Stein. I wanted to know how Apple engages customers with its in-store experience. What happens in the demo that makes you want to spend $3,499 and dive into what Apple calls spatial computing?

I had the pleasure of capturing my experience at the flagship 5th Avenue Apple Store in New York City. You can see it in this week's episode of One More Thing, embedded above.

It's like a theme park ride, but you can control it yourself

Apple has created what I would describe as an interesting vehicle. An Apple Store employee will be your guide to ensure the sample fits properly, teach you the controls, and walk you through apps you can try. I knew it was just a sample headset with a sample of content preloaded, but I immediately felt a sense of ownership, as if I had full control over the unit as a navigator.

Trying out Vision Pro in the Apple Store is a smoother trial than what you get by sharing it with a friend's device. This is part of what Apple has done to give you confidence and control over in-store samples.

I rely on my store guide (you can see what I'm doing in the headset via my iPad) to scroll through examples of life-sized panoramas. It's better than any vacation photo I've ever taken. I'm looking through his 3D space photos and videos of family members that don't exist and birthday parties that never happened. But the cake is so close you can almost touch it with your nose. Apparently I'm in the same room with them.

These visual examples are not available at home

All of these fabricated memories feel so close that they form a strong connection in your brain. There's an artistry to the kinds of scenes Apple creates that make you think about your own family and what you can do with 3D content.

When you bring your Vision Pro home, it only displays photos in your personal library. I shot some spatial videos of my kids, and they were very impressive, but not as impressive as Apple's marketing work.

Then you'll be presented with the best computer wallpaper of all time: an immersive background environment on Mount Hood, Oregon. The gravel at the bottom is so dense that you might wonder if your feet are standing on it. Then, as you play around with an app like Safari, the scene changes and you see and hear raindrops moving across the lake.

Entertainment is the main focus

However, the “computer” part of the sample is short. I was immediately drawn back into the world of entertainment with clips from Avatar and the Super Mario Bros. Movie. These were just short cinematic moments, but the clips evoked an otherworldly feeling, like a warm helping of hope and adventure served on a platter.

Apple knows exactly how to impress you and tug at your heartstrings, even for a short time. Your grand finale is a sample of his 8K immersive video in 180 degrees that completely engulfs you. Alicia Keys sings so close to the microphone that she can almost touch it. A baby rhino comes running towards me, and I instinctively raise my hand. It teases what's possible in the sport by showing soccer plays from the top of the net.

Store demo samples from Immersive Programming created for Vision Pro. When you watch clips of Alicia Keys' rehearsal room, it looks like she's singing to you just inches away.

apple

I ended up eating it because it was a sensory overload. The Vision Pro concept wasn't new to me, but it gave me an immediate good feeling and I was curious about what it could do with entertainment and if it didn't, I'd be missing out. I kept holding it. Let's see what happens.

If you take off your headset in-store, you can put it back on without having to readjust it. This gives you a sense of ownership that you are in control during the demo.

If you want to explore other aspects, you can pivot the guide to see things like presenting the keynote or typing in Notepad. But this was all a tease of what's possible in entertainment. He doesn't have to spend $3,499 to try it out.

