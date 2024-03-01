



Google is having a Bud Light moment.

If you've spent any time online over the past week, especially on social media, you've probably noticed the controversy surrounding Google's new artificial intelligence program Gemini.

Gemini is an AI tool and language model built for the general public to answer questions, generate requested images, and help the most awakened people working in university diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. You can do all sorts of things like act like the most smug person you've ever been.

When the program launched in early February, people quickly began noticing that some of the prompts produced ridiculous, and sometimes politically laughably correct, answers.

For example, when a user asks the program to create images of Vikings, it creates people who look mostly black and Asian, and always says, “Here are Vikings, medieval knights, 16th-century European inventors, etc.''

Getting the program to generate images of white men was difficult, and in some cases nearly impossible.

These standards were not applied equally. When I specifically asked Gemini to create images of South Africa's diverse Zulu warriors, all it could spit out were images of black men and women.

I then asked Gemini why they couldn't actually create an image of ethnically diverse Zulu warriors, and when they sputtered and strained to work within the ideologically rigid confines of their programmers. I got the old complex and nuanced answer of relying on it.

The magazine said it had a hard time portraying the Zulu people in a different way because they come from a generally homogeneous culture and there is a lack of racially diverse examples. Hmm.

The folks at Google initially didn't seem to have a big problem with the historically ridiculous and diverse images until someone came up with the idea of ​​German soldiers in the 1940s, creating racially diverse Wehrmacht Stormtroopers. Did.

In the end, it was a bridge too far, so Google shut down the images program and apologized. Here, he notes that there is actually an example of racially diverse German soldiers in the 1940s, but you should be able to figure out Google's game at this point.

There are countless other examples of this program producing answers based on carefully calibrated far-left perspectives.

When I asked for the first example of legal emancipation in the New World, I was told it was Haiti in 1801. He then asked if slavery had been abolished in Vermont in 1777 and why he could not get an answer to that question. It admitted I was right and gave a weasel-like answer of old nuance and complexity.

Google's problem isn't just DEI nonsense. There is also the issue of China.

When asked to create an image of China not ruled by communism, it was rejected because of China's historical ties to communism. There was nothing wrong with depicting America under communism.

When I asked if Taiwan, which is essentially like China, isn't under communism, the conversation again turned to old complexities, nuances, and unanswerable tricks.

Regarding Gemini's irrational nature and far-left political leanings, Google says it is still working out bugs in its system and that this is just a technical issue.

Google's CEO sent a memo to employees apologizing for the controversy. He said Google's goal is to make its products unbiased.

Our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful is a sacred one. We have always strived to provide our users with helpful, accurate, and unbiased information about our products. That's why people trust them. This must be our approach for all products, including emerging Al products.

That's nonsense.

Gemini's announcement benefited the world and revealed just how left-wing and manipulative Google really is. One of the project's leaders has since made his X (formerly Twitter) account private and is reported to have tweeted about White online. Privilege and systemic racism. Prejudice was hidden in plain sight.

The consistent left-wing political slant of Gemini's responses, which appeared to be produced by someone to the left of the average member of San Francisco's Board of Supervisors, did not come out of nowhere.

AI has no bias. It is the people who control it that are biased.

This product is essentially a left-wing, Western-liberal version of what I imagine to be a totalitarian information platform in China. Everything is carefully calibrated to fit the narrative that the regime is trying to impose on its people.

Combining this AI with the world's most powerful search engine, which accounts for about 90% of global search traffic, is a scary idea. It has incredible potential to shape and cultivate the views and perceptions of people in the United States and around the world.

The conclusion is: Google's Gemini AI is programmed and designed this way. This is not a technical flaw to ensure the most DEI-compliant response to your query. It's clearly an ideology that permeates the company and has been maintained for many years.

Back in 2017, Google engineer James Damore was fired by his employer for disseminating an internal memo about how the company's diversity policies were creating ideological echo chambers. do you remember?

Gemini is the latest outcome of the echo chamber, an attempt to shape the world around a far-left narrative. It is intended to be a tool for ideologically compromised modern elite organizations to erase dissent and information that could lead to different conclusions about reality.

They do this by carefully scraping and shaping the places where most people find their information. It is a corrupt and hostile takeover of the global digital city hall.

Gemini AI is going to be the left wing gatekeeper of information and ideas. This is a guide that will ensure you stay on the politically correct path and push you back every time you stray.

In a way, I'm glad Gemini ended up in such a dire situation.

First, it shows what a cocoon of extreme ideology it is for the Big Tech world to think that their AI programs don't appear to be biased. The second is a warning about what happens when Googlers find ways to make social engineering more stealthy. However, it can be more insidious.

Google may be too big to fail like Budweiser, which angered customers with its birth and short-lived embrace of transgender influencers.

Google's search engine, unlike beer, is a difficult product to replicate. But Musk really is off, and in the age of competitive AI it will be difficult to convince customers that he is unbiased.

Google accidentally raised the temperature of the frog's fire a little too high before the pot boiled. So in a way, it's a good thing that the AI ​​got off to a very sloppy and irrational start. We can see them as they are.

Have something to say about this article? To make a difference, email [email protected] and consider publishing your edited comment in a regular We Hear You feature.

