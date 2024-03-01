Mass Technology Leadership Council releases Top 50 Technologies





BOSTON, March 1, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) announced the Tech Top 50 winners at a reception held at PTC in Boston on February 29th. Tech Top 50 recognizes the technology companies, leaders, and technologies that have made a significant impact over the past year across 10 categories: CEO of the Year, CMO of the Year, CTO of the Year, Mosaic, Business Accomplishment, and Startup. of the Year Social Responsibility, Workforce Culture, Cybersecurity Readiness, and Responsible AI.

Technology companies and executives were selected by a peer group based on nominations. Over the coming weeks, MTLC will share the stories of our winners and highlight their accomplishments and impact on our customers, partners, employees and the broader community.

It has been a challenging year for the technology industry, but despite this, we are witnessing the strength and resilience of this ecosystem. Sarah Fraim, her CEO at MTLC, said: Massachusetts continues to prove itself as a force for innovation and business strength.

The Tech Top 50 winners are:

Business Results Winner: Bevi Winner: Akili InteractiveDefinitive HealthcarePodimetricsSmartBear

CEO of the Year Award Winners: Frank Vella, Constant Contact Award Winners: Tracey Armstrong, Copyright Clearance Center Jeffrey Glass, HometapMaya R. Said, Sc.D., Outcomes4MeJim Heppelmann, PTCVilas Dhar, The Patrick J. McGovern FoundationGeorgianna W. Oliver , Tour24Deborah Thebald, Vecna ​​Healthcare

Mosaic Winner: Dr. Shirley J. Knowles, Progress Winner: Ciara Gogan, CarGurusMarcy Axelrad, FormlabsFrances West, FrancesWestCoLisa Freed, iRobot

Social Responsibility Winner: iRobot Winner: CangradeFlywireMassMutualMendoza VenturesNETSCOUTTechnium, Inc.

Workforce Culture Winner: CarGurus Winner: AkamaiCangradeLeostream CorporationmablMP: Wired for HRProgress

CMO of the Year Winners: Allison MacLeod, Flywire Winners: Jennifer Griffin Smith, AcquiaKim Salem-Jackson, AkamaiRachel Keohan, HometapJuliette Kopecky, LinkSquaresBarbara Goose, Rocket SoftwareCynthia Gumbert, SmartBear

CTO of the Year Winner: Matt Quinn, CarGurus Winner: Julian Flaks, EQengineeredDavid King, FlywireSuzanne Livingston, IBMChris Wysopal, Veracode

Startup of the Year Winner: Atlas Urban Farms Winner: ComputerVaultFeatureByterStreamStride FundingVulnCheck

Responsible AI Winner: athenahealth Winner: CangradeCodaMetrix IBM

Cybersecurity Winner: IBM Winner: ComputerVaultLocus Robotics

Tech Top 50 is sponsored by BDO, PNC Bank, and Brand and Buzz Consulting.

About the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council is the region's leading technology association, bringing together diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and advance economic growth in Massachusetts. We are dedicated to bringing together leaders with Through programs and initiatives, the organization fosters important relationships among executives and helps inspire the next generation of leaders. Together with hundreds of members and partners, the Mass Tech Leadership Council creates a dynamic environment where ideas and inclusivity come together to drive transformative change. For more information, please visit mtlc.co.

