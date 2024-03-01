Inside Google's crisis





Artificial intelligence didn't catch Sundar Pichai by surprise. I remember sitting in the audience in January 2018 when Google's CEO said this was as profound as electricity and fire. His declaration stunned the San Francisco audience that day. He was so bullish, it still seems a bit ridiculous and highlights how strange it is that his AI strategy now seems to have stagnated.

Google's latest AI crisis is now at its worst moment in Pichet's tenure, as the company's Gemini image and text generation tool sparked outrageous reactions, including depicting Nazis as people of color. Morale at Google is plummeting, with one employee telling me it's the worst he's ever seen. And more people than ever are calling for Pichai to step down. Even Stratechery's relatively restrained Ben Thompson called for his sacking on Monday.

But too much coverage of the Google Gemini incident views it through a culture war lens. For many, Google either succumbed to wokeness or was intimidated by people unwilling to deal with AI bias. These interpretations are insufficient and, frankly, provide an incomplete explanation of why the crisis has escalated to this extent. The culture war narrative overstates Google as a well-organized, politically driven machine. And the magnitude of this problem runs deeper than Gemini's distorted reactions.

It's now clear that Google has guided users' Gemini prompts by adding words that steer the output toward diverse responses, forgetting when they shouldn't seek diversity, as in the case of the Nazis. There is little doubt, but how those added words got there is the real story. Even employees on Google's trust and safety team are confused as to where exactly that phrase came from, but it's a sign that Google is rushing to create its Gemini division without clear ownership of critical functionality. This is the result. And it reflects a lack of accountability in some parts of Google.

“In this location, it's impossible to systematically know who's in the room or who owns things, or navigate around,'' one member of Google's Trust and Safety team told me. Perhaps this was designed to ensure that no one would get into trouble if it failed.''

Organizational dysfunction remains common within Google, but the company has worked to fix it through recent layoffs and the formation of the Gemini team. Following OpenAI and Microsoft, Google acted quickly, providing input to the Product, Reliability & Safety, and Responsible AI teams for Gemini's training and release. And their coordination was clearly not enough. In a letter to Google employees this week that addressed the Gemini fiasco, Pichai acknowledged the failure and cited structural reforms as a remedy to prevent it from happening again.

These structural changes can lead to a major overhaul of how an organization operates. The problem is so large that it probably won't be solved by replacing one leader or merging just two teams, Google Trust and Safety employees said.

Google is already rushing to fix some of the flaws that contributed to the confusion. On Google's reset day Friday, and throughout the weekend when Google employees do little work, the company's Trust and Safety leadership called for volunteers to test Geminis' output to prevent further missteps. Multiple volunteers are required to be on standby for each block of time so that rapid adversarial testing can begin on high-priority topics, one executive wrote in an internal email.

And as the crisis brewed internally, it escalated externally as Google shared similarly opaque public statements and commitments to better initiatives that have been working in its core products. . This made matters worse by underestimating how different the public's relationship to generative AI was than to other technologies.

Unlike search, which directs you to the web, generative AI is at the heart of the experience, not any other route. Using a generation tool like Gemini is a trade-off. You can benefit from a seemingly magical product. But you relinquish control. You might get instant answers or cool-looking graphics, but the connection to the source material is lost. Using it means increasing trust in a giant company like Google, and maintaining that trust requires Google to be extremely transparent. But what do we actually know about how that model works? Google continued with business as usual, contributing to the scale of the crisis.

Now, some people close to Google are revisiting Pichet's strategic plan and starting to question whether Google is focusing in the right place. For example, did Google really need to build a $20/month chatbot when he could just build his AI into existing technology like his Gmail, Docs, and Google Home smart speakers? Or?

There are all worthwhile questions to ask, and it's no wonder there are open questions about Pichet's work, but the current wave of generative AI is still in its infancy, giving Google time to adjust. On Friday, for example, Elon Musk sued OpenAI for violating its founding agreement, a move that could be a setback for the company's main competitors.

Google, which just released its powerful Gemini 1.5 model, will likely make at least a few more attacks before panic begins in earnest. But everyone at the company, from Pichai to its employees, knows that the company cannot afford a repeat of the many incidents that have occurred over the past few weeks. Pulling a shift this weekend.

