Agricultural technology: K-state is strengthening

A recent study found that agricultural universities around the world require a total of approximately $11 billion in infrastructure improvements. Kansas State University is meeting this challenge through its newly launched Agricultural Innovation Initiative. The College of Agriculture, a project aimed at providing more than $200 million in physical improvements to the university, is already ranked No. 6 in the nation by niche.com.

Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture, says it is fairly widely accepted that food security is national security and that it is part of the backdrop for agricultural innovation initiatives.

Minton said that by the end of 2024, construction will begin in earnest on the plan's three major physical components: K-State's new Agricultural Research and Innovation Center, Animal Science Arena, and Global Center for Grain and Food Innovation. ing. Officials say the new facility is part of a broader effort to expand collaboration among university scientists and engage more deeply with industry partners and the public.

Kansas President Richard Linton credits Minton with being a driving force behind agricultural innovation initiatives. Around the time Linton took office in early 2022, the Kansas Legislature set aside $25 million for a project that would transform the KSU College of Agriculture in a fairly short period of time.

The rapid fundraising campaign raised a total of $75 million within a tight deadline, leveraging an additional $25 million in state support and providing $125 million in funding for initial projects.

Minton said the response from donors has been extraordinary. People have been very generous with their resources.

Colorado-based Ardent Mills, one of the world's leading flour and raw materials companies, is one of the companies actively working on the initiative, pledging $3.5 million in November. Troy Anderson, the company's vice president of operations, is a K-State graduate and has served on the College of Agriculture's Dean's Advisory Committee for more than 10 years.

When President Linton came, he was really committed to working with the College of Agriculture, working with Kansas State, working with us as an alumni hub to move this forward. “Here on campus, we have a nice, shiny new business building, a nice, shiny new architectural building, and a nice, shiny new engineering building,” Anderson said in a statement. The Faculty of Agriculture needs that.

…Food security is national security.

Ernie Minton, Dean of the College of Agriculture, Kansas State University

Multidisciplinary approach

In an era dominated by technology, collaboration across the boundaries of complex mathematics and agriculture, for example, is all the rage in academia, at least conceptually. The K-States Agriculture Innovation Initiative puts it in numbers. Within the World Center for Grain and Food Innovation, up to 30 percent of the new space should be dedicated to interdisciplinary research, Minton said.

What that means is that to really force an interdisciplinary solution to the problem, faculty from other universities, such as engineering, arts, and sciences, need to come and physically occupy that space. He explains that this is the case. The complex issues facing food and agricultural systems will require such broader thinking. That's one of the unique things about this building.

In addition, Minton said President Linton established a mandate to provide 10% of space to public-private partnerships. Minton uses Hill's Pet Food, which has facilities throughout Kansas, as an example.

Pet food is bigger than we imagined before we started working with them, Minton says, so we're excited for Hills and other companies to come in and work side by side with us again. I thought, now we have their own space. We even need lab space and office space to accommodate it.

A global center for grain and food innovation planned for K-State.

Provided by Kansas State University

Minton also believes that K-State, founded in 1863 as one of the nation's first land-grant universities, is uniquely positioned to partner with food and agriculture companies.

He said land-grant universities have a special role in disseminating and engaging new science in the real world.

A new direction for agriculture

K-State College of Agriculture's interdisciplinary Digital Agriculture and Advanced Analytics Laboratory is preparing K-State to become a national leader in digital agriculture. The institute is envisioned as a human-centered, interdisciplinary collective that leverages digital technologies for agricultural services, informing decision-making to enhance food production and achieve sustainable and resilient societies. To do this, we focus on developing analytical methods and digital technologies such as sensors, automation, and robots. system.

The next generation of land-grant universities will be innovative universities, and that's exactly what we've done with our new Digital Agriculture and Advanced Analytics Laboratory, says President Linton. Through this new institute, Kansas State University is working across disciplines to solve global agricultural problems and build economic prosperity for Kansas and one of our state's major industries.

K-State is also at the forefront of efforts to help maintain the Ogallala Aquifer. The aquifer, the nation's largest groundwater source, spans more than 175,000 square miles and supports farms throughout western Kansas. Land values ​​in western Kansas would increase by about $3.8 billion, according to a recent report by two agricultural economists at Kansas State University.

That number is significant and evidence of how valuable irrigation is in western Kansas, said Gabe Simpson, associate professor in the Kay State Department of Agricultural Economics.

In addition to being a partner in the state's Water Innovation Systems and Education (WISE) program, K-State College of Agriculture recently welcomed highly respected scholar Daran Rudnick as the School of Sustainable Irrigation dean. hired.

Minton said K-State is ready to make plans and has actually planted the flag in the ground to be an absolute leader in water innovation.

