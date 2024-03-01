Beyond the buzz: IoT and AI innovation at Mobile World Congress





Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is the world's largest conference focused on telecommunications. It attracted well over 100,000 exhibitors and over 100,000 attendees, showcasing all kinds of innovative technology and business strategies.

While each vendor at the conference struggled to put on a good face, there was an undercurrent of despair as the much-hyped 5G rollout fell short of expectations. While the telecom industry has struggled to implement his 5G, there have still been some vendors. Key areas of innovation worth paying attention to.

Two areas in particular interested me. First, there is Internet of Things connectivity. Now that IoT and edge computing are a common reality, how do enterprises enable different devices to communicate with each other across vast geographies?

The second area of ​​innovation was, unsurprisingly, artificial intelligence itself, not the AI ​​products themselves, but the technologies that support various AI-centric business models.

Here are my picks for the nine most interesting vendors in these two categories. These are companies that are pioneering innovation in a gloomy and hopeless climate.

IoT connectivity: Abstracting your network of devices

IoT relies on connectivity, but its challenges are as diverse as its use cases.

Devices may move around, such as tracking trucks or goods in the logistics industry. In other situations, the device is stationary and has access to power, but may not have Wi-Fi, such as a vehicle charging station.

Even in factories where devices have access to power and Wi-Fi, there may be too many and densely packed sensors for Wi-Fi alone to provide adequate connectivity.

Connecting IoT devices with 4G LTE or 5G is often the best alternative to Wi-Fi or wired network connectivity. Basically, each device has cellular functionality that requires a SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) card, just like a mobile phone. However, for geographically distributed devices and mobile IoT devices, SIM cards have significant roaming limitations.

When a mobile device moves from one mobile network operator's coverage area or an MNO's coverage area to another, it must utilize a roaming agreement between the two operators. However, most MNOs do not allow devices to roam on more than two networks. A few months. To make matters worse, roaming agreements are subject to local regulations, with some jurisdictions completely prohibiting the type of roaming required for IoT devices.

Several MWC vendors have addressed these and other IoT connectivity challenges. For example, floLIVE Israel Ltd provides a high-performance, low-latency global connectivity backbone that connects to many local MNO networks around the world.

As a result, you can provide localized connectivity to any IoT device, allowing them to run on the floLIVE infrastructure using the same SIM card, regardless of their physical location.

Eseye Ltd. leverages the floLIVE platform to provide global IoT connectivity through customized device firmware, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards. Eseye software also provides intelligence within each device, allowing individual devices to choose between available connectivity options, and managing and optimizing the device. For this reason, connections.Eseye works particularly well in situations where different connectivity options may come and go, depending on the location of the device and other factors.

KORE Wireless Group Inc. takes a different approach. KORE provides his IoT connectivity through eSIM (embedded SIM) cards instead of utilizing physical SIM cards or custom device firmware.

An eSIM card is not a card, but pure software that provides virtual SIM functionality. The main use of an eSIM card is to give your phone a second phone number (for example, I use it to keep my old US number active on my Dutch phone). KORE leverages his eSIM technology in IoT devices to provide carrier-independent connectivity. Ability to switch to other protocols, including satellite-based connections, if required.

The next generation of satellite-based connectivity is currently being rolled out and will likely be a topic of conversation at the upcoming MWC. But now it is useful for certain IoT applications such as drone connectivity.

Unlike the vendors mentioned above, Telco Systems' Edgility focuses on on-premises edge IoT networks with luxury gateways that can run in near-edge environments such as server rooms, telco locations, and even data centers.

Edgility provides a Linux-based operating system that runs on any hardware platform, including IoT gateways with Raspberry Pi-level capabilities. Additionally, Edgility software manages and coordinates each Edgility-powered box across a distributed global edge deployment much more efficiently than traditional approaches.

These boxes can run business applications as well as virtual routing and firewall functions, significantly reducing the number of boxes customers need to support complex IoT deployments.

But the most innovative of all the IoT connectivity vendors I spoke to is Wirepas Ltd. Wirepas offers IoT device software that can provide peer-to-peer distributed networking functionality across a large number of his Wirepas devices.

In other words, Wirepas IoT devices can find and connect to each other across a wide mesh of devices without requiring any connectivity beyond the 5G connectivity that comes with each device.

The company also offers miniature IoT gateways that connect the mesh to local networks or the Internet, providing global connectivity across the mesh.

Wirepas mesh provides virtually unlimited scalability because there is no central point of control to handle routing. This means there are no stateful, memory-consuming routing tables or single points of failure.

Wirepas mesh networks are particularly useful for IoT deployments in areas with unstable cell coverage, such as smart electricity meters in developing countries.

Shovel sales: Vendors supporting AI efforts

AI has been a hot topic at every conference around the world this year, and MWC is no exception.

Every vendor seemed to have some sort of AI topic, and generative AI was unsurprisingly a popular topic. But for every 10 vendors that offer a conversational chatbot experience for every widget they sell, they offer a differentiated offering that goes beyond conversational interfaces to support a customer's AI requirements. There were several vendors.

For example, DriveNets Ltd. offers a platform that fully virtualizes network resources. The DriveNets network leverages general-purpose “white box” servers to provide all necessary networking functionality through a distributed, shared infrastructure.

DriveNets' metal-on-up approach is larger and more reliable than traditional networks, making it a popular choice for many types of carriers and businesses looking to modernize their data centers.

DriveNets' virtualization approach works particularly well with GPU clusters, which are essential for large-scale AI training and inference, especially when leveraging large-scale language models.

LLM operations are particularly sensitive to the reliability of the underlying hardware, as a single glitch requires redoing a complex and resource-intensive operation. DriveNets' highly reliable, lossless network provides both consistent performance and faster job completion times, which are essential for LLM-based operations.

Unlike the network-centric vendors profiled in this article, Modulos AG focuses on AI governance and compliance, specifically targeting regulated industries and European companies that need to comply with upcoming AI regulations. Although Modulos' initial focus is on Europe, he can also provide AI compliance to his US-based NIST risk management framework.

The Modulos platform enables enterprises to implement responsible AI governance policies while streamlining compliance with changing AI-centric regulations. Modulos can be used to provide risk management professionals with AI compliance visibility while also providing mitigation strategies if needed.

ID R&D Inc. is targeting a unique problem area for AI: deepfakes. The company's liveness technology can distinguish between real, live human audio and video and recordings and deepfakes that look and sound like live people, but are not.

In other words, ID R&D can not only identify AI-generated human-like deepfakes, but also distinguish between real people and recorded people. The latter situation is a more common problem, as hackers often prefer to fool audio and visual identification applications by recording or waving. Take a photo on your camera.

Given the large number of voice and facial recognition technologies currently in use (particularly by government agencies and financial services companies), ID R&D's liveness detection technology serves as an important complement to such technologies.

The last vendor on my list is SQream Technologies Ltd. SQream provides acceleration for a variety of data operations, with a focus on structured data queries.

The secret sauce of SQreams is the ability to run SQL queries on the GPU, something GPUs were never originally intended for. SQream speeds up queries against data on the platform, allowing customers to run more and more complex queries in any given time period.

Therefore, SQream can accelerate various data processing and analysis tasks, including some AI-centric ones. AI especially requires processing large datasets, making SQream an essential tool for achieving your AI goals on time and on budget.

fear and loathing in barcelona

There may have been an undercurrent of fear and panic at MWC, as vendors struggled to innovate in a world that seemed reluctant to buy their products. As this article shows, this smoldering sense of despair was not universal, as disruptive innovation is indeed occurring in some regions. Customers actually want to use it.

IoT is one such area, a technology that has taken years to mature but is finally gaining a foothold. AI is also evolving, and smart money is looking beyond the generative AI hype to the real value underneath.

Jason Bloomberg is a Managing Director at Intellyx BV, which advises business leaders and technology vendors on digital transformation strategies. He wrote this article for SiliconANGLE. None of the companies mentioned in this article are customers of his Intellyx.

Photo: MWC/X Your support votes are important to us and help us keep our content free. Your one click below will support our mission of providing free, deep and relevant content. Join the YouTube community. Join a community of over 15,000 #CubeAlumni experts, including Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy, ​​Dell Technologies Founder and CEO Michael Dell, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, and many other celebrities and experts. please.

TheCUBE is an important partner in the industry. You all really participate in our events. Thank you very much for coming. And I know people appreciate the content you create too – Andy Jassy

thank you

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconangle.com/2024/03/01/beyond-buzz-iot-ai-innovation-mobile-world-congress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos