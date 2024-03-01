Google delists some Indian apps for violating Play Store policies





Google has removed several popular Indian apps from the Play Store, including Kuku FM, TrulyMadly, QuackQuack, and Altt. The report said Shaadi and his Matrimony.com app, as well as InfoEdge job portal Naukri and real estate platform 99 Acres, were also removed.

The move comes shortly after Google published a blog post outlining its stance on apps that don't comply with its new app store policies. In a post, Google warned of potential consequences including “delisting.” The company specifically called out 10 companies, including many long-established companies, for non-compliance. Although their names were not disclosed.

We always work with developers to support them through policy and to find workable solutions, but this small group of developers pays their fair share of the costs. Allowing a large number of developers to receive discriminatory treatment creates an uneven playing field across the ecosystem, and Google said all other apps and games will be at a competitive disadvantage.

You may recall that last month, the Supreme Court rejected several companies' petitions to prevent Google from delisting their apps. The court then listed the case for the next hearing on March 19.

The company also pointed out that it had given developers more than three years, including three weeks, from the Supreme Court's order to prepare for the new system.

The company said that more than 200,000 Indian developers using Google Play comply with its policies. In addition, less than 60 developers on Google Play will be subject to fees of more than 15% according to the new tiered pricing program.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), a nonprofit organization representing several Indian startups, confirmed that at least four of its members had received notices from Google. The group said it advised Google not to remove any apps from its app store.

Meanwhile, InfoEdge founder Sanjeev Bhikhchandani said in a tweet that Indian companies will comply for now. But what India needs is an App Store/Play Store that is part of its digital public infrastructure like UPI and ONDC.Need to respond strategically

Just last week, Indian fintech company PhonePe launched its digi app store Indus AppStore. The app store, which is touted as a Made in India app store, will support his 12 languages.

