Altman Solon: Sports leaders predict technology-driven content innovation





According to the latest edition of the Altman Solons 2023 Global Sports Survey, nearly four in five sports executives (79%) believe that automating content creation will have a significant impact on their business, and 64% We believe remote production technology will be a game-changer as well.

The study, which surveyed more than 150 global sports executives and 2,500 consumers across eight countries, explores how enabling technologies are powering the value chain, creating greater fan engagement and untapped potential. We are focusing on how we can develop revenue streams.

New technologies such as AI capabilities, virtual production tools, and cloud-based workflows are transforming content production and distribution in the sports media industry. In addition to the impact of content automation and remote technology, 74% cited impactful changes from content localization such as virtual board replacement (VBR). These improve cost efficiencies, greatly streamline content workflows, and drive monetization. As media production and distribution workflows move to the cloud, rights holders and their media rights licensees can incorporate localized highlights packages and attract new hyperlocal advertisers with fully customized ad inventory. More opportunities to earn.

On the consumer side, just over half (52%) of sports executives believe that content enhancements (AR/VR, gamification, advanced statistics) will impact sports media. This slow response is partly due to low consumer adoption rates for mixed reality products. However, continued innovation in mixed reality and the launch of devices like Apple's Vision Pro headset suggest new opportunities in this field.

Sports executives are less bullish on blockchain and tokenization, with only 26% believing Web3 technology and ownership models will be game-changing. This is primarily due to low fan adoption (only 6% of those surveyed purchased sports NFTs or fan tokens). Nevertheless, management believes that blockchain-based loyalty programs have great potential in the future and can create synergies with gaming and live events.

Meanwhile, digitally native sports fans are consuming content in new ways, from hyper-personalized feeds and streaming subscriptions to Web3 fan communities. As the technology matures, blockchain-based loyalty programs have the potential to create a rich ecosystem that connects rights holders, fans, and partners.

The innovation cycle in sports media is accelerating. Altman Solon Director Matt Del Percio said the media value chain is being disrupted by technology-driven, top-down technology and user-driven, bottom-up consumer trends, and sports executives are increasingly looking to buy big business. He said he was aware of the possibility. To reap the benefits of these innovations, rights holders and sports media groups must invest in clearly defined innovation roadmaps that target areas with long-term growth potential. Additionally, testing new products and identifying interdependencies between different areas of innovation is critical to successfully navigating the evolving landscape.

Key findings of the survey include:

– Almost three-quarters of sports executives believe content localization and virtual production technologies will impact their business. – Consumers are showing interest in virtual “digital fan IDs” to unlock personalized content and experiences for sports fans. The industry is already experimenting with this concept, testing ways to provide a tailored experience for individual fans. Currently, only 26% of sports executives believe blockchain and tokenization will have a significant impact on their business. There is still room for potential growth as the technology matures. Currently, tokenization and his ownership of Web3 remain marginal among sports fans. His 61% of sports executives believe remote production will reduce the cost and footprint of live events.

The research included more than 150 global sports executives, including rights owners, media distributors and investors, and 2,500 people from eight countries (US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and China). Consumers participated.

To access the full report, please visit the 2023 World Sports Survey.

