Two new VCs step up, RBPC names participants, and more Houston innovation news this week





Editor's note: A roundup of Houston's top innovation news this week. InnovationMap's Houston Technology and Startup Trends articles included the announcement of teams participating in the Rice Business Plan Competition, the launch of two new venture groups, and more.

2024 team selected for annual student startup contest held in Houston

US business plan competition decides participants for 2024 Photo provided by Rice

The Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship has announced 42 student-led teams from around the world who will participate in this spring's competitive Rice Business Plan Competition.

The annual competition, known as one of the largest and most complete student startup competitions in the world, will be held in Houston from April 4th to 6th. This year's contest will feature his 35 college teams from four countries, including two of his teams in Houston and four others in Texas.

Teams of graduate students from universities around the world will present their plans in front of 350 angels, venture capitalists, and corporate investors and compete for prizes of more than $1 million. Last year, each team won $3.4 million in investment and in-kind prizes, with some investors doubling or even tripling their investment prizes, the most in the decades-old competition. This was the highest total amount earned. Keep reading.

A new venture studio opens in Houston, targeting early-stage hard tech and energy transition startups

A Houston investor is targeting high-potential hard tech startups in the energy transition with a new venture studio.Photo from Getty Images

In Doug Lee's view, there are two areas of the energy transition that will attract capital. With his new venture studio, he wants to target often-overlooked areas that are critical to driving net zero goals.

Mr. Lee will discuss the investment activity taking place in early-stage technologies in the digital and software world with the aim of making the industry smarter. However, at the other end of the spectrum, we are also seeing investment activity in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Both fields require funding, and Lee has launched Flathead Forge, a new venture studio focused on early-stage hard-tech technologies.

We're really getting to legacy industries that we believe will become more sustainable, and early stage companies that are developing technology at the intersection of the energy transition that we're aiming for. I don't know if these things intersect or not, or that we believe they do, he told EnergyCapital. Keep reading.

Texas organization grants $68.5 million to Houston educational institutions for recruiting and research

Several Houston organizations received millions of dollars from the Cancer Prevention Institute of Texas. Photo provided by: tmc.edu

Three prominent research institutions in Houston will be able to acquire three prominent cancer researchers, thanks to $12 million in new funding from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas.

The largest recruiting award, $6 million, went to the University of Texas MD Anderson Center to lure researcher Shen Shilin from the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation in Los Angeles.

Shen is the chief scientific officer of the nonprofit Terasaki Institute. His laboratory there studies precision medicine, including cancer treatment, from a systems biology perspective. Keep reading.

$100M VC fund established in Houston to support tech founders

The new fund was founded by managing partners Paul Sheng and Eric Bielke, both long-time investors.Photo via ff.vc

A new venture capital fund has been launched with an initial $100 million mission to support founders with innovative critical infrastructure solutions.

The Fathom Fund, which aims to build a portfolio of advanced computing, materials science, climate resiliency and aerospace startups, announced it has launched with more than $100 million in initial commitments. The fund was founded by managing partners Paul Shen and Eric Bielke, both long-time investors.

“We believe that recent advances in technology have accelerated the pace of scientific discovery and increased the number of technology companies that can generate venture-scale returns,” Sheng said in a news release. . Keep reading.

Houston Space Company's Lunar Module lands on the moon in historic mission

Intuitive Machines has confirmed that its lunar lander was the first successful U.S. moon landing in more than 50 years, although it landed with a weak signal.Photo via intuitivemachines.com

On Thursday, a commercial lander became the first American to land on the moon in more than 50 years, but it returned only a weak signal before controllers scrambled to get better contact.

Despite spotty communications, Intuitive Machines, the company that built and managed the spacecraft, confirmed that it had landed vertically. But it did not provide additional details, including whether the lander reached its destination near the satellite's south pole. The company quickly ended the live webcast after identifying the only weak signal from the lander.

What we can confirm is, without a doubt, that our equipment is on the moon. Mission Director Tim Crane reported heightened tensions at the Houston mission control center. Keep reading.

