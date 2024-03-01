Google's surprise update makes Android more similar to the iPhone





If you're buying a high-end Samsung or iPhone device, there's little need to choose between them. Android OS is always in the spotlight. But now, Google is gradually changing that, causing serious anger among users.

Google's latest update is just for iPhone

getty

Android is changing. AI upgrades to existing apps and security crackdowns on risky apps and third-party app store ecosystems have been in the spotlight this year. And later this year, we'll finally see an update to text messages between Android and his iPhone, following Apple's reluctant RCS concession.

One of the themes here is control. Apple has exercised this to a high degree on its own ecosystem, while Google has traditionally not exercised it through her Android. But that is changing. Google is focused on the walled garden elements of the Play ecosystem, including additional protections available to its huge user base.

More from FORBES Why you should never open this dangerous message on your phone By Zak Doffman

We've just seen the latest example of how Android's Google Play style is becoming more and more similar to the iPhone. According to the report, users who take their rooted devices outside the semi-walled garden will no longer be able to use RCS.

As of 2024, Google is secretly blocking RCS messages on rooted Android devices, as explained in a Reddit thread highlighting the issue. Even if only the device's bootloader is unlocked, sending RCS text messages can put you at risk of being secretly shadowbanned.

A Google spokesperson said that ensuring that message publishing/receiving devices follow operational measures defined by the RCS standard is one of the ways Google Messages protects against spam and abuse, making it more susceptible to spammers and scammers. He said he takes various points into consideration when fighting against the virus. indicator.

It is an unpopular behavior among those affected. Shadowbanning is one of the most classic Orwellian tools in the censorship toolbox, used against people who pay full price for their devices and pay a monthly fee for their cell phone service, the original poster said. complained on Reddit. Google is currently refusing your communications entirely.

A Google spokesperson explained that a large amount of RCS spam is generated through automation and typically relies on changes to the sending device. Our anti-spam technology is constantly evolving in response to changing spammer behavior. We continue to look for ways to prevent spam and fraud while minimizing the number of users affected.

Avoiding problems can be difficult. According to another Reddit poster, I have a rooted Pixel 7 Pro and this morning the RCS broke (again). Even worse, RCS may be broken and not magically switch to SMS on other people's phones. You just stop receiving text messages from people.

The poster described the update as Google's Applefation, which perfectly sums up what we saw here. The old philosophy of user first, buyer beware is rapidly changing, and the latest AI upgrades will give Google even more control. This affects users and his Android OEMs, including Samsung, who have to walk Google's tightrope when driving their own innovations.

There is a workaround that seems to work, at least for now. According to 9to5Google, those savvy enough to root have found a simple fix that bypasses a safety feature (Play Integrity API) that appears to be responsible for preventing RCS access.

More from FORBES Apple gave millions of Samsung users a reason to buy an iPhone By Zak Doffman

However, it is difficult to determine whether the workaround will last. Another poster on Reddit suggested there may be a cat-and-mouse game going on behind the scenes as Google tightens its belt. For the past few weeks, people have been fighting hard against Play Integrity API/Device Integrity. In recent years, it has been relatively easy to detour. Now suddenly things are breaking more quickly and resisting the same workarounds that have worked for years.

And while that poster and others call this Orwellian, the flip side of the coin is that most Android users within Google's ecosystem have about the same level of security and protection as iPhone users. It means they want protection. So we don't expect this kind of tightening to come back anytime soon.

While blocking functionality in banking apps and wallets makes some sense, blocking RCS is even more unpopular.this is unethical [and] It's despicable, the original Reddit poster complained. I'll give credit to banking apps, but interfering with communication is completely insane.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2024/03/01/google-upgrade-samsung-s24-s23-pixel-towards-apple-iphone-15-pro-max/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos