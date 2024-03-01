Report claims pro-innovation regulation will boost UK quantum potential





A new report proposes a regulatory approach to safeguard quantum developments and position the UK as a leader in the field. The Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) positions the UK as a world leader in quantum technology and believes its focus on innovation will drive safe and effective progress in technology, while encouraging further global investment. The report, 'Regulating quantum technology applications', published in February and commissioned as part of the UK's National Quantum Strategy, gives policymakers, regulators and industry stakeholders the confidence to safely and effectively deliver breakthroughs. Provide fundamental guidance and insight to advance quantum technology development. The recommendations include cross-cutting challenges and lessons learned from artificial intelligence (AI), a close examination of technology readiness and timing, adherence to the values ​​of responsible innovation, and existing regulations that intersect with potential future regulations. This includes the development of regulatory pathways that take into account regulations. The market for quantum technology is expanding and regular training is being set up and conducted.

The RHC claims its report on a 'pro-innovation' regulatory approach will encourage further investment and competition in the sector. (Photo courtesy of Bartlomiej K. Wroblewski)

Andrew Griffiths, Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, said the report and its recommendation to take an innovative approach to regulating quantum technology was a positive step in the growing use of quantum technology in the economy. I'm watching it. He is optimistic about quantum's potential, saying advanced technology has the potential to revolutionize disease screening, advance quantum computing and ultimately transform our lives and boost the UK economy. This is because it has great potential and immeasurable potential.

Building on the UK’s National Quantum Strategy

The RHC, an independent commission sponsored by the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), argues that this approach will further encourage global investment in the technology and accelerate its development. The RHC's role is to provide impartial and expert advice to governing bodies on the regulation of innovation. The RHC is currently undertaking further work to identify priorities for regulating emerging technologies. The National Quantum Strategy, published in March 2023, aims to commit $2.5 billion over 10 years to the development of quantum technologies in the UK and generate an additional $1 billion in private investment into the program. The strategy covers quantum technology development across quantum computing, imaging, sensors, timing and communications and outlines how the UK can develop hardware and software and build supply chains. Part of that strategy includes significant action towards the UK's aim of creating an international regulatory framework, not only for national security reasons but also for ethical reasons, and this report responds. There is.

Quantum is already unlocking opportunities to address some of society's biggest challenges, from disease screening and new sensing technologies to finding solutions not possible with the traditional computers in use today. New features continue to be explored. This quantum potential is a key focus as one of the government's five key technologies outlined in the UK Science and Technology Framework.

Quantum technology is in its infancy

The report acknowledges that quantum technologies are in their infancy and that active discussion and planning for future regulation will foster innovation and improve competitiveness while building confidence in safe and secure development. It claims that it is possible to create an environment with The UK Government, industry representatives and stakeholders have called on the UK Government, industry representatives and stakeholders to take into account the continuing security and safety issues surrounding AI, where issues around privacy, unauthorized access, data breaches and misuse of information have dominated the industry news. We continue to call for stronger regulations in the development of advanced technologies. flow.

As the safety regulatory map begins to take shape, the UK government and quantum industry stakeholders believe that in the near future this technology will transform the way society approaches many aspects of British life, offering significant benefits and employment opportunities. He claims that he may be released. Jonathan Lee Smith, Executive Director of UKQuantums, said: “We need a regulatory framework that reassures the public and businesses that the inevitable innovations brought about by quantum technologies will bring about the positive changes we expect and intend.” He stated that it is essential for the industry to start working on the development of the technology as early as possible.

