Southeastern successfully hosts Safety Olympics and Montana Tech wins event





March 1, 2024

DURANT, Okla. – First-time participant Montana Tech has won the 2024 Safety Olympics hosted by Southeastern Oklahoma State University's School of Occupational Safety and Health.

The Safety Olympics consisted of six teams competing in six aspects of occupational safety and health: Accident Investigation, Hazard Identification, Training Presentation, Safety Culture Presentation, Safety Innovation Presentation, and Safety Crisis . Over two days, teams were scored and ranked.

Dr. Melena Nichols, assistant professor of occupational safety and health and Southeast team coach, said she would like to thank all the teams that came to participate in the 2024 Safety Olympic Games. We are delighted to have all the schools here, as well as sponsors and judges from many local businesses and construction facilities to support our team.

The teams that participated in the contest are:

Southeastern Oklahoma State Collin College (Collin County, Texas) University of the Mainland (Texas City, Texas) Montana Technological University (Butte, Montana) Pittsburgh State University (Pittsburgh, Kansas) University of Central Missouri (Warrensburg, Missouri)

We're from Montana, so it's our first time participating in this event, and it was a lot of fun, said Rory Birkenbuhl, assistant professor of safety, health and occupational health at Montana Tech University and team coach. . I had no idea what the result would be, but I was able to win in the end, which was really great. Everyone involved was great, all the competitions were great, and we had a great time.

Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn was the keynote speaker at the awards luncheon.

2024 Safety Olympics Scoreboard Accident Investigation Hazard Investigation Training Presentation Safety Culture Presentation Safety Innovation Safety Crisis Total 1 Montana Tech 1005610065991005202 Central Missouri 151009710074944803 Pittsburgh State 100531009219954594 Collin College 8246743995714075 Oklahoma Southeastern part of the state 758671760863446 University of the Mainland 05360273287259 Southeastern part of the state students participate in the 2024 Safety Olympics Southeastern students participate in the 2024 Safety Olympics Southeastern students participate in the 2024 Safety Olympics 2024 Safety Olympics Team Southeastern students participate in the 2024 Safety Olympics 2024 Dr. Melena Nichols attended Safety Olympics Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborne was the event's keynote speaker 2024 Safety Olympics Winner – Montana Tech University 2024 Safety Olympics Third Place – Pittsburgh State 2024 Safety Olympics Runner-up – Missouri Center

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.se.edu/2024/03/southeastern-hosts-successful-safety-olympics-montana-tech-wins-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos