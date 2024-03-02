Google Home launches new Chromecast model





Overview A new Google TV device identifier hints at an unannounced Chromecast device. A potential new Chromecast model called YTD remains a mystery in terms of its purpose and functionality. The 4K Chromecast with Google TV has been around for a few years and is ripe for a replacement, but details are unclear.

We've been following rumors about a Chromecast refresh for quite some time, and now we've got a new pile of rumors. 9to5Google reports that yet another new Google TV device identifier has appeared in the code of the Google Home app. There aren't too many details, but it does indicate that Google is working on new Chromecast hardware in some form.

More than a year ago, we reported a similar story. Last January, in addition to his existing Chromecast models (called YTV (4K) and YTB (1080p) in the Google Home app code), 9to5 discovered his unannounced Chromecast device called YTC. Did. This latest hypothetical model is yet another different device called YTD. 9to5 says, “We can confirm that Google Home treats YTD in the same way as existing Chromecast models.” This is an important difference, as his Google TV products from other manufacturers are handled noticeably differently within Google Home.

This information tells us little about what YTD actually is. We take it for granted that it's a Google TV device, but we don't know what it's for. The budget $30 Chromecast with Google TV (HD) has been around for just two years, but it performs about as well as a low-cost 1080p streaming dongle. And as the number of 1080p TVs sold decreases each year, Sub-4K streaming devices become less relevant.

Meanwhile, Google TV enthusiasts (like dozens of us) have been asking for more capable options. That's because there aren't many products in the Android space that can compete with hardware like the $140 Fire TV Cube or $130 Apple TV 4K. Nvidia's Android TV-powered Shield TV box has the horsepower, but the latest model was released nearly five years ago and still doesn't have the latest Google TV interface (though many users You probably consider that a perk).

Google's 4K Chromecast with Google TV dongle is one of the best options if you're looking for an affordable Google TV device, but it has some serious flaws that will only make it more annoying over time. The biggest reason for this is low storage capacity. If I had to guess, I'd say Google's next Chromecast device will be a complete replacement for that model. One that supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos, and comes with minor upgrades and an impulse-buy price. But at this point, that's more wishful thinking than anything else.

