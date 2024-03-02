Google's 'echo chamber' workplace clouds fairness: former employee





Competitive Enterprise Institute's Jessica Melgin reacted to the artificial intelligence tools Google woke up on the Big Money Show.

A former software engineer at Google has slammed the tech giant and its corporate culture following the announcement of its new Gemini AI, which drew harsh criticism for its large-scale language model.

Mike Wacker, who worked at Google from 2014 to 2019, told FOX Business in an exclusive interview that Google's flaws run much deeper than its algorithms and that the company's Gemini AI chatbot was historically “woke”. “This caused an inaccurate image to be produced,” he said.

“AI is becoming more human-like, but at the same time it is becoming more susceptible to the biases of the humans training these systems,” Wacker said. The introduction of AI has further amplified this. ”

Videos and tweets of Google employees making political comments have resurfaced, drawing scrutiny amid a backlash against the company's artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini. (Smith Collection/Gado/Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images/Twitter/Screenshot/Getty Images)

Google CEO's 2016 pledge to fight AI misinformation comes under scrutiny following Gemini controversy

Wacker believes he was fired from Google because he was outspoken about politics and conservative views. He runs a Republican newsletter and was the subject of complaints from human resources during his tenure.

Wacker described a hostile work environment where progressive views were reinforced and conservative views were punished. This environment also affected Google products.

“If you're a conservative or a Christian, you have to judge your words very carefully. If you've gotten into the wrong topic, it's probably best not to speak at all. '' Wacker said. “That definitely affects when you take feedback internally: which voices are you hearing and which voices are you not hearing?”

Google Gemini imposes restrictions on political “election-related questions” out of “an abundance of caution”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Reuters/Brandon Wade/Reuters Photo)

Google posted a blog addressing the controversy surrounding Gemini, saying the AI ​​image generator was “missing the mark” and that it was discontinuing the service after further review. CEO Sundar Pichai said in a company-wide memo that the AI ​​missteps were “unacceptable.”

What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Wacker also recalled a specific incident at Google in which Google's search team manually manipulated abortion results.

“There was a list of search query terms. Alternative algorithms are used for those search terms. I found the exact changes that added abortion and termination to a special list,” Wacker claims. .

“This comes weeks after Mr. Pichai stated in sworn testimony before Congress that “we do not manually intervene in specific search results.''

In this photo illustration, the Google AI logo is displayed on a smartphone with Gemini in the background on February 8, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to Statista, Google is the most frequently used search engine in the world, controlling more than 80% of the global search engine market. The company is fighting an antitrust lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice. The Department of Justice has accused Google of monopolizing the search engine.

