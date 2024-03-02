Supporting child care providers through the national child care crisis | Virginia Tech News





Before beginning her presentation on financial models, Lauren Small, CEO of Early Education Business Consultants LLC, offered an important caveat.

These are not widgets. These are the children of the people. The quality of childcare should always be a topic of discussion.

The business coach was invited by Virginia Tech and First Steps to speak at the New River Valley Regional Child Care Summit in January with local leaders in government, business, and early childhood education. They came to learn how child care centers work differently than other businesses, why the model is failing, and how the community can help.

Virginia Tech’s childcare initiatives

Over the past three years, Virginia Tech has been exploring new ways to expand child care options for caregivers and students through the Early Childhood Education Initiative (ECEI), and that effort has gained momentum. Since last fall, the university has expanded its partnerships with two additional day care centers and begun offering discounts on au pair services through Cultural Care Au Pairs.

However, ECEI's Fall 2023 Child Care Survey shows that the majority of Virginia Tech families with young children now rely on local child care centers, which are facing the fallout from a national workforce shortage. has become clear. To address the industry's current challenges and ensure that choices for childcare providers continue to grow, the University is working with community partners to build a support network for childcare professionals.

The semi-annual Community Childcare Summit is part of our ongoing strategy to raise awareness of this important service.

fragile model

When it comes to child welfare, Small explained that the child care industry is highly regulated for health and safety reasons. This means more paperwork, but higher teacher-to-pupil ratios than would be expected in primary and secondary schools.

For example, in Virginia, a childcare worker can be assigned to supervise up to four infants. Anyone who has taken care of twins knows that even just the two of them can be a challenge, but for a spreadsheet-driven program director, these limits are limited to staffing and attendance. This means that the rates are linked.

On average, more than half of an independent child care center's costs go toward paying staff, with the remainder going toward essential maintenance costs such as utilities, insurance, food and classroom supplies, Small said. Even paying employees minimum wage and often without benefits, most centers can only break even.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed even greater strain on this fragile model. Childcare centers compete for workers with other industries that offer higher pay with less stress and training.

In other industries, companies may cut costs or increase the price of their products to offer more competitive salaries. But child care programs already operate on razor-thin margins, and budget cuts cannot be allowed to affect the quality of child care. Additionally, families who pay an average of $226 a week for infant child care in Montgomery County cannot afford higher tuition costs.

As a result, there is a nationwide crisis in which child care centers are unable to secure staff and financially meet local child care demands.

But the response was not passive, and at the end of his presentation, Small asked attendees to imagine how they could be part of the solution, saying: “Your community already has organizations like First Steps and Virginia Tech.” Model what you can do.

Resources for caregivers and the community

Lack of childcare has economic and social consequences that ripple not only to parents but to society as a whole. And community collaboration is key to reducing the burden felt by child care programs.

Virginia Tech is collaborating with partners in the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley to find new ways to help university employees and students who are caregivers find care that meets their needs, as well as to help local We also ensure that childcare workers can provide support. ECEI's initiatives include:

To learn more about child care options through Virginia Tech, visit the child care website, schedule office hours at ECEI, or join the Workingparentals at VT Facebook group.

