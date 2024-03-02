Electric scrubber deals keep your home fresh and your wallet rich





An electric spin scrubber is one of the best tools for spring cleaning. These genius products are designed to do all the hard work of scrubbing for you. It also reaches hard-to-reach areas of your home, reducing fatigue and pain associated with uncomfortable and awkward positions during deep cleaning.

Some of these scrubbing tools can be expensive. That's why we've rounded up some great deals on electric scrubbers, just in time for your spring cleaning plans. Get up to 61% off scrubbers big and small, including the Voweek electric spin scrubber that went viral on TikTok. If you already have a power drill and want to keep using it, we found an incredible 53% off sale on his set of 20 scrub attachments.

Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber: Amazon 61% off

Famous on TikTok, this electric spin scrubber can extend over 3.5 feet and the head can rotate in three different directions, including 90 degrees, 135 degrees, and 180 degrees. This allows you to access hard-to-reach areas, such as the top of the shower wall, and saves you from fatigue and back pain that can occur when bending over to clean the baseboards or the inside of a shower or bathtub. Masu.

The scrubber has two speeds (fast and slow) and four cleaning attachments, including a large and small flat brush, a corner brush, and a dome brush, the latter of which is ideal for deep cleaning. This electric spin scrubber can also run for a long time. The battery lasts 1.5 hours on a single charge, longer than your average cordless vacuum cleaner.

The Voweek Electric Scrubber is currently 39% off on Amazon, but when you add in the available $20 coupon, your savings increases to 61%.

Bomves Electric Spin Scrubber: Up to 53% off on Amazon

This electric spin scrubber from Bomves is probably the most versatile model we've ever seen. In addition to being handheld, you can play with 8 attachments: 3 bristle brushes (small, large, pointy), 3 cloth brushes (cloth, large cloth, wool), and 2 sponge heads (soft sponge). I can. fiber sponge). It has two speed settings (slow and fast) and can be used for 1.5 hours on a single charge. After that, it will take 3-4 hours to charge again.

The Bombes Electric Spin Scrubber has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “Perfect for cleaning the shower. Impressive with the variety of attachments. Long battery life. Highly recommended.”

Another verified customer wrote, “This is absolutely amazing! It's gotten rid of stains I never thought it would get rid of. It also makes cleaning my stove so much easier.”

Currently, Bombes scrubbers are at 14%. If you are a Prime member, you can get an additional 53% off on products when you apply the $15 coupon.

Rubbermaid Power Scrubber: Amazon 23% discount

If you are looking for an electric scrubber suitable for small cleaning jobs, get this electric scrubber from Rubbermaid.

This little wonder is perfect for getting into small areas that you can't clean efficiently by hand, like the space between the stove knobs, the head of a kitchen faucet, the outside of a bathroom sink drain, or the inside of a window sill. .

The power scrubber is capable of 60 scrubs per second and has two speed settings, including pulse and continuous. Because it's battery-powered, you're not limited to the maximum runtime you get with electric scrubbers that come with a charger, unlike other electric scrubbers.

This device comes with a general-purpose scrubber head and a grout-specific head. For a more versatile cleaning experience, add these larger Rubbermaid Power Scrubber Heads to your cart as well.

Alloyman Electric Spin Scrubber with 2 Batteries: Amazon 33% off

This electric spin scrubber features two battery packs, which can extend the battery life of your electric spin scrubber by almost double compared to its competitors. It can be used for up to 2.5 hours and takes only 1 hour to charge (some similar models can take more than 2 hours).

This cleaning tool can extend up to 4 feet in length and has two speed settings. The cleaning head can be adjusted up to 45 degrees and attaches to four included brush heads, including large and small flat brushes, corner brushes, and round brushes.

The Alloyman Electric Spin Scrubber has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said: “It really works wonders,” adding: “My husband wanted this to see if it would work on the office floor at work. It's a construction site so we have an office trailer and the floors get very dirty. And it worked great. ”

Holikme Brush Attachment 20 Pack: 53% off on Amazon

If you have a drill handy, you can actually turn it into a handheld electric spin scrubber by getting a brush attachment. This 20-pack set from Holikme includes all the attachments you need for different cleaning tasks.

Attachments include bristle brushes of various sizes and shapes, soft sponges, scrubbing pads, scouring pads, and more. It also comes with a backer (which you attach to the cleaning head) and an extension rod (which you attach the baker to, then insert the extension rod into the drill). These should fit any drill as long as the drill can accommodate an extension rod.

Holkme 20 Pack Brush Attachment has over 25,800 5-star ratings. One reviewer wrote that this “helps me unwind”, adding: “This item removed soap scum that had been clinging to the tiles in the bathroom of a rental house I bought for many years. I like the variety of brushes and pads that come with it.” Package. The tiles are now shiny and smooth again. ”

rachel center

Rachel Center is a writer with over eight years of experience creating lifestyle content for brands such as Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Apartment Therapy.

